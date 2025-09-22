Ramsey Theory Group CEO Dan Herbatschek Announces New $2500 Scholarship in New York for Students Pursuing Mathematics and Machine Learning

Ramsey Theory Group's CEO Dan Herbatschek says the new $2500 scholarship will support students from unconventional and under-represented backgrounds. Recipients also will gain mentorship from Ramsey Theory Group experts and priority consideration for internships within the company's machine learning initiatives.



NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramsey Theory Group , a leading provider of software development, quantitative analysis, information technology, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and product development, announced today the launch of the Dan Herbatschek/Ramsey Theory Group Scholarship. The new program is designed to provide financial support, mentorship, and internships for students pursuing mathematics and machine learning — particularly those from unconventional and underrepresented backgrounds.

Scholarship eligibility requirements specify that applicants must demonstrate a non-traditional educational background. This may include:

Returning students (those who have taken a break of one year or more before resuming studies)

Self-taught programmers who have developed sufficient academic prerequisites

Military personnel transitioning into civilian careers

Students who have overcome significant personal or educational challenges

"I've been in this position myself, and I know the incredible feeling of having the pieces come together - I am passionate about providing the same breakthrough opportunities for capable students from unconventional backgrounds," said Dan Herbatschek, CEO of Ramsey Theory Group. "Too many machine learning courses are cookie-cutter and disconnected from real life. By supporting these students financially and also giving them real-world learning opportunities - I believe we will uncover remarkable talent and unleash the next generation of innovators."

The scholarship reflects Herbatschek's commitment to supporting students whose paths into technology are nontraditional. While many young people today are self-taught programmers eager to explore artificial intelligence, too often they lack the mathematical foundation and real-world context needed to take their skills to the next level. The scholarship is intended to bridge that gap, offering both funding and direct exposure to how mathematics drives innovation in AI.

The inaugural scholarship of $2,500 will be granted to selected students currently enrolled in undergraduate or graduate STEM programs. Applicants must demonstrate academic potential and submit to Ramsey Theory Group a short essay on "How Mathematics Can Advance the Future of Machine Learning." In addition to funding, recipients will gain mentorship from Ramsey Theory Group experts and priority consideration for internships within the company's machine learning initiatives.

Application Details:

Open for Applications at 12 pm ET on September 23, 2025

on Deadline: 12 pm ET on December 15, 2025 and will be renewed yearly

on and will be renewed yearly Requirements: Resume, brief essay, optional transcript

Application Link: https://www.ramseytheory.com/dan-herbatschek-scholarship

The scholarship is the first step in a broader initiative by Dan Herbatschek and Ramsey Theory Group to expand access to AI education. Future plans include increasing funding, creating scholarships specifically for women in machine learning, and building partnerships with leading New York universities.

"This pool of unconventional students holds extraordinary potential," added Herbatschek. "With the right support and opportunities, they can contribute to solving some of the most important challenges in mathematics and artificial intelligence."

For more information and to apply, visit: https://www.ramseytheory.com/dan-herbatschek-scholarship

About Ramsey Theory Group

Based in New York with offices in New Jersey and Los Angeles, Ramsey Theory Group is a research-driven firm focused on advanced mathematical approaches to machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data science. Under the leadership of CEO Dan Herbatschek, the company combines rigorous mathematical theory with practical innovation to address the most complex challenges in AI and beyond.

SOURCE Ramsey Theory Group