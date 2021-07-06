RamSoft Acquires a Majority Stake in Meddiff to Advance Patient Care Globally

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RamSoft, a leading healthcare IT software and services company, today announced it has taken a majority stake in Meddiff Technologies, an innovative medical imaging solutions company. This acquisition will accelerate RamSoft's product development by combining the product lines and expertise of Meddiff and RamSoft. It will also expand RamSoft's customer base in several countries throughout Asia, Middle East, and the United Kingdom. The company will add over 50 employees and a new office location in Bengaluru, India. RamSoft will continue to be headquartered in Toronto, Canada and the company's management team will be led by President and CEO Vijay Ramanathan. Meddiff will continue to be led by Sanjeev and operate as usual.

"Our commitment to saving patient lives through universal access to imaging is what drives us as a company. We're working to delivering universal access to imaging worldwide by creating innovative imaging solutions," said Vijay Ramanathan, President and CEO of RamSoft. To expand its global footprint and support this mission, RamSoft looked towards Meddiff, a Bangalore-based company that has over 1,500 installed sites globally.

"Meddiff and RamSoft are closely aligned in their missions and goals. As Meddiff develops leading imaging solutions at an accessible cost for global customers, it made sense to bring the two companies together to accelerate our goals of enabling universal access to imaging and patient data. Being the largest player in India in the field of PACS and teleradiology, we had an enormous responsibility of supporting patient care during these challenging times of Covid-19 - thanks to the resilience and commitment of our team, we discharged that responsibility pretty well," said Sanjeev.

"We are dedicated to our customers' success and will continue to enhance the support that we offer," said Ramanathan. "We are also committed to investing in India. By expanding our team, we are able to create RamSoft's Asia hub where we can transform healthcare in this region and across the world."

RamSoft is a leading healthcare IT software and services company that is dedicated to creating and delivering award-winning medical imaging and radiology solutions to its clients in the U.S. and around the world. RamSoft offers cloud RIS, PACS, VNA, zero-footprint viewer, DICOM routing and teleradiology software, enabling practices to leverage the latest technology while eliminating capital costs. Built using cutting-edge, single database technology, our radiology, mammography, and enterprise imaging software enables practices to optimize their workflow, cut costs, and overall, improve patient care.

Meddiff Technologies came into being on April 1, 2007 (formerly known as MedSphere Technologies) with a mission of "making a difference". In pursuit of that mission, it has developed at least seven applications which were first in the world -- the latest being "Real Time Tele Ultrasound". It took on the challenge of developing medical imaging solutions that offer high accessibility at low cost without compromising on quality. Meddiff's advanced tele-imaging solutions transmit high quality DICOM images necessary for diagnostic usability at affordable rates and quick time. Meddiff has over 800 customers and more than 1,500 installed sites globally.

The League Runners Advisory is an India-based boutique investment banking advisory firm. They specialize in cross-border acquisitions with a unique integrated service offering that combines financial, legal, and corporate consulting. The founders have a rich expertise in healthcare and technology acquisitions and equity funding. The League Runners advisory exclusively represented Meddiff in the transaction.

