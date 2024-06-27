Radiologists can now save significant time and accelerate clinical output through the automated creation of patient-specific reports

TORONTO, and KNOXVILLE, Tennessee, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - RamSoft®, a global leader in cloud-based RIS/PACS radiology solutions, and RADPAIR, a trailblazer in healthcare technology, proudly announce the integration of AI-driven radiology report generation into the OmegaAI® platform. This collaboration marks a pivotal advancement in AI-driven enterprise imaging by combining RamSoft's OmegaAI, a PACS/RIS/VMA platform with RADPAIR's cutting-edge Gen AI platform for automated report generation. Both solutions are zero-footprint, enabling a single browser-based interface for image viewing and reporting. The parties will shortly be releasing the same integration of RADPAIR's AI report generation application with RamSoft's PowerServer™ platform. This will enable thousands of current RamSoft users to leverage the power of automated GenAI reporting.

RamSoft and RADPAIR Announce Integration of AI-Driven Radiology Report Generation into OmegaAI’s Platform (CNW Group/RamSoft Inc.)

RamSoft and RADPAIR are introducing the world's first entirely cloud-native PACS and Gen AI-driven integrated reporting solution for radiology at SIIM24 (Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine) this month. This innovative integration of RADPAIR's AI report generation application with RamSoft's OmegaAI platform is set to transform radiological diagnostics and enhance patient care, establishing new benchmarks for throughput and reporting precision. RADPAIR's Gen-AI platform addresses radiologists' challenges by automating reporting, allowing them to focus more on patient diagnoses and improving overall efficiency. Both companies share a commitment to patient-centered care, and using the transformative power of AI in enhancing healthcare delivery.

"Our integration with RADPAIR allows our customers to save time and reduce repetitive tasks by automating report generation" stated Vijay Ramanathan, CEO and co-founder of RamSoft. "By using AI to improve efficiencies, we allow radiologists and imaging experts to improve workflows which ultimately benefit patient outcomes".

"Partnering with RamSoft accelerates our mission to empower radiologists globally with cutting-edge AI tools, setting an improved benchmark for patient care," added founder and CEO of RADPAIR, Dr. Avez Rizvi.

RADPAIR's application uses the following three approaches to automate reporting:

Automatic Report Generation : RADPAIR's AI-engine eliminates the need for manual transcription and formatting by generating near real-time reports, including findings and impressions, based on the radiologist's narrative dictation.





: RADPAIR's AI-engine eliminates the need for manual transcription and formatting by generating near real-time reports, including findings and impressions, based on the radiologist's narrative dictation. Dynamic Editing : RADPAIR streamlines the editing process by allowing radiologists to make minor revisions to the generated report using simple click and drag editing features.





: RADPAIR streamlines the editing process by allowing radiologists to make minor revisions to the generated report using simple click and drag editing features. Intelligent Classification System: Using Radiopaedia's repository of radiology reference knowledge, RADPAIR's PAIR Insights feature improves report quality, consistency, and efficiency by providing radiologists with relevant information and guidelines required when reporting.

"By using RADPAIR with our OmegaAI PACS platform, we can save time and automate routine tasks related to reporting," says Joseph D. Calandra, MD, FACR, Mass Medical Imaging in Lake Forest, Illinois. "Many promises are being made about the value of AI for radiologists and this integrated platform, streamlines our reporting workflow allowing us to operate more efficiently and spend more time on patient care instead of clerical and administrative tasks."

RADPAIR will be showcasing its report generation technology, integrated with RamSoft's OmegaAI platform, at SIIM24 from June 27-29, 2024 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. RADPAIR will be exhibiting at Start-up Kiosk #4 in the Tech Expo Hall. Click here to book a demo.

About RamSoft®

RamSoft is a global provider of innovative cloud-based radiology software solutions for imaging centers, radiology departments, and teleradiology providers. PowerServer™, utilized by over 500 sites and thousands of customers worldwide, offers a flexible, scalable design enabling imaging operations of all sizes to leverage comprehensive cloud-based RIS (Radiology Information System)/PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) capabilities. RamSoft's latest offering, OmegaAI®, is a cloud-native AI-driven platform delivering rapid, secure, and robust RIS and PACS capabilities that are completely zero footprint, powered by Microsoft Azure. Additionally, Blume™ - Patient Portal, included in OmegaAI, allows patients to access, share, and book appointments for their diagnostic imaging studies.

About RADPAIR

RADPAIR offers the world's first fully cloud-based, Gen-AI-driven, zero-footprint report generation platform, revolutionizing radiology reporting to improve patient care.

SOURCE RamSoft Inc.