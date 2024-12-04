RamSoft Cloud-Based RIS/PACS Platform Helps Advanced Imaging's Aggressive Growth to 10 Imaging Centers in 5 Years

Leading Personal Injury Imaging Provider Now Providing Imaging Services Across Arizona and Texas

TORONTO and PHOENIX, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - RamSoft®, a global leader in cloud-based RIS/PACS radiology solutions for imaging centers and providers, is proud to announce that Advanced Imaging, a premier provider of diagnostic imaging for patients with personal injuries, and powered by RamSoft's software, has reached a milestone of ten imaging centers in just five years.



Advanced Imaging opened its first imaging center in Phoenix, Arizona in 2019, using RamSoft's PowerServer PACS platform to support its diagnostic imaging and reporting needs. RamSoft has since supported the fast growth of Advanced Imaging over five years, now with ten imaging centers across Arizona and Texas. All facilities use RamSoft's PowerServer® RIS/PACS platform to manage front office operations, including scheduling, diagnostic imaging and radiological reading needs. As study volume has grown tremendously and Advanced Imaging's needs have expanded, RamSoft has been able to upgrade and expand the service packages for each center quickly and affordably.

"We have an incredible partnership with RamSoft," said Nidia Mota, Chief Operating Officer of Advanced Imaging. "Their PowerServer platform scaled effortlessly to support our rapid growth without disruption. We transitioned from a single site to a complex, cloud-based infrastructure that spans ten centers in two states. Our priority is delivering timely diagnostic results, and RamSoft's platform has been a reliable cornerstone of our operations, offering excellent service and rapid support when needed."

"We appreciate the trust that the team at Advanced Imaging places in our products and our team as they have grown their operations so impressively," stated Vijay Ramanathan, CEO and co-founder of RamSoft. "We are a 30-year-old family business that has grown by focusing on the values that we believe are important to radiologists and facility operators: providing value, providing unmatched reliability and speed on our platforms, and allowing flexibility and support as they expand their businesses."

RamSoft will demonstrate its full line of cloud-based RIS/PACS software solutions including its newest AI-driven radiological reporting tools and its new patient portal, Blume, at RSNA 2024 (Radiological Society of North America) in Chicago, Illinois from December 1 – 4, 2024. RamSoft will exhibit in the McCormick Center's North Hall at booth #6513. Demonstrations can be pre-booked at www.ramsoft.com/rsna-2024

About RamSoft®

RamSoft is a global provider of innovative cloud-based radiology software solutions for imaging centers, radiology departments, and teleradiology providers. PowerServer™, utilized by over 750 sites and thousands of customers worldwide, offers a flexible, scalable design enabling imaging operations of all sizes to leverage comprehensive cloud-based RIS (Radiology Information System)/PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) capabilities. RamSoft's latest offering, OmegaAI®, is a cloud-native AI-driven platform delivering rapid, secure, and robust RIS and PACS capabilities that are completely zero footprint, powered by Microsoft Azure. Additionally, Blume™ - Patient Portal allows patients to access, store and share their diagnostic imaging studies with referring physicians, family members and for personal record.

About Advanced Imaging

Advanced Imaging is a leading personal injury imaging provider, serving patients across Arizona and Texas with ten locations. Offering a full range of diagnostic imaging services, including MRI, CT, ultrasound, and x-ray, Advanced Imaging is committed to delivering exceptional quality, service, and rapid turnaround times. For more information, please visit https://azadvancedimaging.com.

