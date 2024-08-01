RamSoft Launches Rebrand and New Website Around Accelerated Imaging

RamSoft is Dedicated to Providing Radiologists and Imaging Experts with Streamlined Workflows, More Efficient Operations and an Unmatched Set of Tools

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - RamSoft®, a global leader in cloud-based RIS/PACS radiology solutions for imaging centers and teleradiology providers, today unveiled its new brand, its new website and its new tag line – accelerated imaging.



"The biggest opportunity in radiology has always been to speed up the process," says Vijay Ramanathan, RamSoft's CEO and co-founder. "That was true 30 years ago, when my father founded RamSoft, the company that proudly bears my family name, and it is true today as we continue to look for new ways to accelerate our customers' workflows with flexible, customizable solutions to suit their unique needs".

A global software company with tens of thousands of users worldwide, RamSoft is still family-run and supported by an experienced management team and 200+ employees globally. As a result, Dr. Ram's vision to apply leading edge medical imaging research and innovation to improve healthcare technologies continues its mission. RamSoft has always been a driving force behind radiology's digital transformation, developing new cloud-based and cloud-native solutions for RIS, PACS and connectivity (through Gateway™, PowerServer™, and OmegaAI®) to support current imaging practices. RamSoft builds best-in-breed software solutions leveraging the cloud with a focus on image transfer and retrieval speed, security, and imaging-focused workflows. This is achieved while continually striving to streamline operations and elevate patient care.



"Our new branding and website reflects our promise to our customers of a faster, more efficient workflow," says Butch Langlois, RamSoft's President. "A promise we are confident we can keep because of our many competitive advantages".

These advantages include:

Our diverse, dedicated and highly approachable team

Our company wide "Yes we can" attitude in finding solutions for your practice and your workflows

Our dedication to improving patient outcomes

Our commitment to innovation, including A.I. and the latest in cloud-native technologies, to improve practice efficiencies and clinical utility

See the new RamSoft website and brand identity at www.ramsoft.com.

About RamSoft®

RamSoft is a global provider of innovative cloud-based radiology software solutions for imaging centers, radiology departments, and teleradiology providers. PowerServer™, utilized by over 500 sites and thousands of customers worldwide, offers a flexible, scalable design enabling imaging operations of all sizes to leverage comprehensive cloud-based RIS (Radiology Information System)/PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) capabilities. RamSoft's latest offering, OmegaAI®, is a cloud-native AI-driven platform delivering rapid, secure, and robust RIS and PACS capabilities that are completely zero footprint, powered by Microsoft Azure. Additionally, Blume™ - Patient Portal, included in OmegaAI, allows patients to access, share, and book appointments for their diagnostic imaging studies.

Accompanying Assets:

Image: Download RamSoft logo at https://tinyurl.com/4b2daffc

https://tinyurl.com/4b2daffc Image (Gif): Download animated tag line at https://tinyurl.com/yc3tfnpe

