NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramzan M. Zakir, MD, RPVI, FACC, FSCAI is recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Honorable Lifetime Achiever and Top Cardiologist in 2019-2020 for his outstanding contributions in the field of Medicine and in recognition of his excellent work ethic as Interventional Cardiologist at RWJPE-Heart & Vascular Institute of Central Jersey.

With quality, comprehensive health care at the forefront of the company's values, the RWJPE-Heart and Vascular Institute of Central Jersey is dedicated to serving its clients through the implementation of the latest innovations in the medical industry. The Heart and Vascular Institute "believes in developing a strong relationship" with its patients, "based on compassion, mutual respect, and understanding." A trusted name in the medical industry, the Institute uses "exceptional diagnostic services to help initiate a focused, personalized treatment plan to improve your health condition." The facility is adept in handling medical matters with regards to Coronary Artery Disease, Congestive Heart Failure, Valvular Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathies, Peripheral Vascular Disease, and more.

Since 2009, Dr. Zakir has performed thousands of successful angioplasty procedures in his role as interventional cardiologist. Expanding his practice to peripheral vascular disease, Dr. Zakir is board certified in cardiology, vascular medicine, nuclear medicine, and has obtained his PVI certificate for vascular ultrasound. The RWJPE-Heart and Vascular Institute of Central Jersey is where Dr. Zakir can assess the needs of his patients prior to performing complex coronary interventions, chronic total occlusions, carotid artery stenting, endovascular interventions for patients with peripheral vascular disease as well as venous ablations, sclerotherapy, and Varithena procedures for venous insufficiency.

Early in his career, Dr. Zakir attended Rutgers College and completed both his internship and residency at UMDNJ – New Jersey Medical School, and served as Chief Medical Resident through the program at Hackensack University Hospital. Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, Interventional Cardiology, Echocardiography, Nuclear Cardiology, and Endovascular. Dr. Zakir is fluent in Urdu, Punjabi, Hindi, and English.

Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at Rutgers Medical School – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Dr. Zakir is involved in research and fellow training. Dr. Zakir serves as principal investigator of several clinical trials to enhance the management of patients with coronary artery disease and peripheral arterial disease. Dr. Zakir is the Director of High Risk PCI and Research at Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas University Hospital. He is invited faculty to numerous international conferences including TCT and ACC.

To further advance his professional career, Dr. Zakir is an affiliate of several organizations including the American College of Cardiology, a Fellow of the Society for Cardiac Angiography and Intervention, and a member of the Police Defense Foundation as well as Health Forces for Police.

An illustrious scholar, Dr. Zakir is known for his distinct contributions to prominent medical publications.

When not working, Dr. Zakir enjoys tennis, basketball, football, and rooting for the New York Jets, Knicks, and Yankees.

Dr. Zakir dedicates this recognition to his father, Mirza, and to Saud Sadiq.

For more information, visit www.NJHeartandvascular.com.

