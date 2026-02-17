RAN Market Stabilized in 2025, According to Dell'Oro Group

Huawei and Nokia Gained Market Share

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, preliminary findings reveal that the Radio Access Network (RAN) market ended the year on a stable note, with stronger than typical 3Q to 4Q seasonality. Fourth-quarter results were consistent with the broader stabilization trend that shaped the RAN market throughout the year, resulting in stable revenue trends for the full year.

"Taking into consideration that the RAN market lost around a fifth of its value between 2022 and 2024, this improved stability in 2025 represents a welcome shift in market conditions," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President for RAN market research at the Dell'Oro Group. "Helping to explain the improved sentiment are the more favorable regional mix, easier comparisons, and the weaker USD. Even so, we have not made any material changes to the short-term outlook and still expect the market to be mostly flat in 2026," continued Pongratz.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2025 RAN report:

Revenue rankings did not change in 2025. The top 5 RAN suppliers by worldwide revenue are Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Samsung.

RAN vendor dynamics shifted in 2025—leading vendors strengthened their positions, while smaller suppliers adjusted their strategies. As a result, overall RAN market concentration increased during the year.

Overall market concentration, as measured by the Herfindahl–Hirschman Index, reached a 10-year high in 2025.

In 2025, Huawei and Nokia gained ground, Ericsson and Samsung were stable, and ZTE's RAN revenue share fell.

The fundamentals that shape the RAN market have not changed, and the long-term trajectory discussed in the most recent 5-year forecast still holds (1 percent CAGR, 2025-2030).

The short-term outlook is mostly unchanged, with total RAN expected to remain stable in 2026.

