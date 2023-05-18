RAN Still Slow but Stronger Than Expected in 1Q 2023, According to Dell'Oro Group

News provided by

Dell'Oro Group

18 May, 2023, 08:45 ET

Nokia Continues to Gain Share

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, preliminary findings show that the slower momentum that has characterized the broader 2G-5G Radio Access Network (RAN) market since 4Q 2021 extended into 1Q 2023, spurring the overall RAN market to record a six consecutive quarter of more stable trends.

"Despite lackluster topline growth, the quarter was actually very interesting both from a regional and supplier perspective," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Not surprisingly, growth is now transitioning away from the advanced markets towards the slower-to-adopt 5G markets. But the speed of this shift was perhaps a bit surprising as the pendulum swung drastically towards the positive in India while the North American RAN market performed much worse than expected. And from a supplier perspective, vendor rankings were, for the most part, stable in the quarter. Vendor revenue shares, however, were impacted by the vastly different growth trajectories across the suppliers," continued Pongratz.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2023 RAN report:

  • Top 5 RAN 1Q 2023 RAN suppliers include Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Samsung.
  • Top 4 RAN 1Q 2023 RAN suppliers outside of China include Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, and Samsung.
  • Nokia recorded the highest growth rate among the top 5 suppliers, while Ericsson and Samsung both lost some ground in the first quarter.
  • The report also shows that Nokia's RAN revenue share outside of China has been trending upward over the past five quarters.
  • The Asia Pacific RAN market has been revised upward to reflect the higher baseline in India.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's RAN Quarterly Report offers a complete overview of the RAN industry, with tables covering manufacturers' and market revenue for multiple RAN segments including 5G NR Sub-6 GHz, 5G NR mmWave, LTE, macro base stations and radios, small cells, Massive MIMO, Open RAN, and vRAN. The report also tracks the RAN market by region and includes a four-quarter outlook. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, data center infrastructure, and network security markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

