Ran Ziv Joins Proptech Startup BeamUP as CTO

BeamUP's patented Digital Twin and AI technology automates design and management of enterprise facilities; Improves building management efficiency by 70% and reduces design time by 90%

20-year AI industry veteran will scale and expand BeamUP's product functionality for Fortune 50 customers

Previous roles include VP Engineering at ZipRecruiter; GM of Tapingo Israel and VP R&D at Tapingo Global (acquired by Grubhub); Chief Data Architect at Sizmek (acquired by Amazon); R&D leader at Liveperson and iBasis.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeamUP, Ltd. , the leader in enterprise data management for building system design and operations, today announced it has hired Ran Ziv as CTO. Ziv joins BeamUP from ZipRecruiter where he has served as VP Engineering since 2017.

Ziv has worked at the forefront of artificial intelligence, and he has supported several companies through rapid growth and maturity. In his role at BeamUP, Ziv focuses on the technology vision behind the state of the art platform for AI powered design and management of enterprise facilities.

Ran Ziv, BeamUP CTO

"Ran's rich experience in scaling data-led offerings will spur our product offerings for our Fortune 50 customers as they upgrade their building management and design," said Stephane Levy, CEO and founder, BeamUP. "We are thrilled to bring Ran on board as we scale our deep learning capabilities to drive cost and resource efficiencies for enterprise facilities."

Prior to Ziprecruiter, Ziv served as GM of Tapingo Israel, and VP of R&D for Tapingo Global, which was acquired by Grubhub after raising more than $66M in VC funding. He previously served as Chief Data Architect at Sizmek which was acquired by Amazon, and R&D leader at both LivePerson and iBasis.

Ran Ziv comments: "Enterprise real estate is ripe for disruption. Until now, facility data was held within disparate systems in a range of formats which has led to knowledge gaps, errors and breaches. BeamUP has found a unique entry point. By digitizing facilities' data, BeamUP develops artificial intelligence algorithms that use NLP and computer vision to automate building management and design processes. I'm excited to be building the solution to this real world problem as we help customers make their buildings safe, compliant and efficient."

BeamUP works with Fortune 50 customers across healthcare, finance and technology. In March 2022 it raised $15M in seed from VCs including Ibex Investors and StageOne Ventures .

About BeamUP

BeamUP, founded in Tel Aviv in 2019, is the world's first data platform for automated design and lifecycle management of global enterprise real estate portfolios. Powered by patented AI and Digital Twin technology, BeamUP harnesses data from buildings' systems, assets and infrastructure such as security, IT, IoT and HVAC to easily automate, visualize and track their compliance, design, sustainability and management. BeamUp's cloud-based, easy to use visual models provide insights over time about performance, compliance, cost reduction and security, to every level of an organization from the C-suite to operators. BeamUP's team of architects, security, IT and other domain experts are based between Tel Aviv, London and California.

