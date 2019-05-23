Ranajit Nevatia Joins Actifio to Lead Global Sales of Actifio GO, Cloud Business Development

Nevatia joins Actifio from Rubrik, where he was Vice President, Worldwide Business Development and Global Alliances and led the company's alliances with technology partners, including all major cloud infrastructure providers. He was previously President and CEO of Datagres Technologies and held senior roles at Riverbed Technology, Veritas, Oracle and other technology companies in the Bay Area. Mr. Nevatia will be based in Actifio's new San Mateo, Calif., office.

Ash Ashutosh, Co-Founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "With Actifio GO leading the rapid growth of our cloud-native and hybrid-cloud solutions, we are delighted to welcome Ranajit in this role to lead the fastest-growing segment of our business. He is a technology and business leader with broad and deep experiences and will accelerate adoption of Actifio GO among enterprises undertaking data-driven transformation initiatives, in partnership with public cloud vendors."

"SaaS is the software model of the future," said Nevatia. "There's no other software platform as well suited as Actifio's for the demands of today's multi-cloud, data-intensive world. I am incredibly excited to join the Actifio team and help build the Actifio GO SaaS business in partnership with world's leading cloud providers."

Nevatia has spent more than 25 years in startups and established technology leaders, helping to build both companies and products into prominence. He brings deep experience in product management, technical marketing, alliances, and business development. At Riverbed Technology, he was responsible for launching the first cloud backup solution, trailblazing the industry with Whitewater cloud storage solutions. He previously spent time at Oracle and Veritas as well.

About Actifio

Actifio is the world's leading Data-as-a-Service platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure… as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

