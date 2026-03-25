Ranchland Capital Partners Selects SEI to Support Alternative Funds

Strategic Relationship Reinforces SEI's Position as Long-Term Partner for Alternative Investment Managers

OAKS, Pa., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced that Ranchland Capital Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates "Ranchland"), a real asset investment manager focused on large ranchland investment opportunities, has selected SEI to provide fund administration and investor services for its alternative fund offerings. SEI will support Ranchland's next phase of accelerated growth by enabling the firm to outsource critical operational capabilities while leveraging its operating platform for long-term scale.

Alternative investment managers face increasing operational complexity and growing expectations from investors for institutional-grade infrastructure and enhanced transparency in reporting. SEI's operating platform and advanced technology solutions will allow Ranchland to focus on investment execution and growth.

Commenting on the partnership, Sean Lawlor, Head of SEI's Traditional Investment Managers business, said:

"We are pleased that Ranchland has selected SEI to support the continued growth of its business. As investment strategies become more specialized and operationally complex, there is an increasing need for scalable, integrated platforms to support growth without sacrificing control or data transparency.

"SEI supports these needs through comprehensive fund administration and investor servicing, modern technology, and streamlined operating workflows that simplify complexity and efficiently modernize the back office. By leveraging our solutions for its alternative funds, Ranchland can maintain focus on managing its investment approach and strengthening client relationships while benefiting from strong controls, consistent data, and a service model built to scale over time."

Ed Bardowski, Managing Partner and Head of Capital Markets at Ranchland Capital Partners, added:

"SEI's global scale, technology, and expertise across asset management, fund administration, and private markets provide a unique competitive edge for Ranchland Capital Partners.

"With more than 40 years of experience in the investments space combined with an industry-leading senior management team, SEI was the right choice to help expand fund distribution, enhance the investor experience, and support our growth. By leveraging their outsourced platform, our team can dedicate more resources to managing our vertical structure within this emerging and diverse alternatives landscape. We're delighted to work with SEI as institutional and retail investors further embrace the Ranchland asset class globally."

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital—whether that's money, time, or talent—so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of Dec. 31, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

About SEI's Investment Managers business

SEI's Investment Managers business provides advanced operating infrastructure for investment organizations of all types to evolve and compete in a landscape of escalating business challenges. SEI's global operating platform delivers customized and integrated capabilities across a wide range of investment vehicles, strategies, and jurisdictions to investment managers and asset owners. The company's services enable users to gain scale and efficiency, keep pace with marketplace demands, and run their businesses more strategically. For more information, visit seic.com/ims.

About Ranchland Capital Partners

As a real asset investment manager focused on large and diverse ranchlands, Ranchland Capital Partners provides clients access to professionally managed, institutional-quality assets. Through its vertically integrated approach, Ranchland seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for clients while improving the global ecosystems in which it operates.

Forward‑looking statements

This communication contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, you can identify forward‑looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "can," "continue," "seek," or similar expressions.

SEI's forward‑looking statements include its current expectations as to:

the benefits that SEI and Ranchland may derive from their strategic relationship;

SEI's ability to support Ranchland's future growth, scalability, and operational needs through its operating platform and services;

the anticipated impact of SEI's capabilities on Ranchland's business, including operational efficiency and client and investor experience; and

the potential benefits to SEI from providing services to Ranchland and supporting Ranchland's alternative investment offerings.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward‑looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control or are subject to change. Although management believes the assumptions upon which the forward‑looking statements are based are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in SEI's forward‑looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of SEI's Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SEI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact: Media Contact:

Alicia Rudd Eric Hazard

SEI Vested

+1 610-676-3887 +1 917-765-8720

[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company