Rancho Bernardo Inn Selects Allbridge to Deliver Cloud Voice with Occupancy-Based Scalability

RALEIGH, N.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned Rancho Bernardo Inn in San Diego, CA has selected Allbridge, the leading provider of complete property technology solutions for hotels and senior living properties nationwide, to provide their cloud voice services at the resort. The cloud voice solution from Allbridge includes a new pricing model, significantly reducing capital expenditure and scaling operating costs to match the variable occupancy rate of the hotel.

As hotels continue to navigate the obstacles presented by COVID-19, operators are faced with the challenge of reducing costs while simultaneously producing a competitive guest experience. To combat the hardships facing the industry, Allbridge has made available various options across all their network, video, and voice solutions, allowing hoteliers to reduce expenses while rebuilding from the effects of the pandemic.

The occupancy-based cloud voice option from Allbridge includes a variable monthly cost proportional to the occupancy rate of the property. This aligns property guest room costs with guest revenues more closely, reducing financial risk for the hotel operator. The same premier level of service is maintained throughout the property, including all software assurance and call processing for the term of the agreement, eliminating the need for additional upgrades.

"Allbridge's cloud voice solution with occupancy-based pricing allowed us to implement a necessary upgrade to our phone system at the Rancho Bernardo Inn with peace of mind during a time when the industry is recovering from the effects of COVID-19," said Diane Li, Chief Information Officer for JC Resorts. "The service provided by Allbridge significantly improved the functionality and quality of our voice services at a variable cost based on our usage and occupancy levels."

Rancho Bernardo Inn is a pristine destination resort known for its exquisite golf and spa facilities, as well as its exceptional cuisine. The 265-acre resort features 287 luxuriously appointed guestrooms, three swimming pools, an award-winning, full-service spa and fitness center, signature restaurants, and extensive meeting and event facilities. The hotel has been recognized repeatedly by national travel publications, including Condé Nast Traveler and U.S. News & World Report, and is known for its grandeur and commitment to impeccable service, making the onsite technologies critically important for staff and guests.

"Guests expect a modern, reliable, and easy-to-use phone system, especially at a resort like the Rancho Bernardo Inn," said Ben Sturgess, EVP of Sales and Business Development for Allbridge. "Our cloud voice solution has very little hardware, which reduces capital expenditure, and we're offering the occupancy-based pricing model to reduce the operating expense because we want to support the hospitality industry as much as possible right now."

Allbridge cloud voice is a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that is delivered from the cloud, eliminating traditional on-premise PBX equipment that routinely requires maintenance. There is minimal capital expenditure, reducing monthly operating expenses and circuit costs associated with traditional premise-based systems. The system delivers a robust feature set for a single, monthly subscription fee, and all software assurance and cloud maintenance are included for the term of the agreement.

These systems allow hoteliers to take advantage of several benefits delivered from the cloud, like automatic updates and real-time failover solutions found in 4G-LTE wireless and POTS lines. Cloud connectivity also makes it much easier for technicians to maintain and update the voice solution remotely, and as a result, properties will always be able to leverage the latest technologies and services.

Allbridge delivers expertise in enterprise network, video, and voice solutions with the most knowledgeable implementation staff in the industry, and an expansive, nationwide support network. To learn more about Allbridge products and services available, visit www.allbridge.com.

About Allbridge

Allbridge is the trusted partner to deliver one connected experience with all network technologies for the hospitality and senior living industries. Currently serving more than one million rooms nationally, Allbridge is the single source provider for system design, procurement, installation, and ongoing management. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.allbridge.com.

About Rancho Bernardo Inn

Rancho Bernardo Inn, a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection, is a destination resort known for its exquisite golf, spa facilities, and exceptional cuisine. A true destination for the entire family, the 265-acre property features 287 luxuriously appointed guestrooms, three swimming pools, an award-winning spa and wellness center, signature restaurants, and extensive meeting and event facilities. With unpretentious style and genuine warmth unique among the world's finest resorts, the property inspires conversation, reflection, and relaxation. And it is because of these characteristics that Rancho Bernardo Inn has been recognized time and time again by leading travel publications and industry organizations, including Condé Nast Traveler's Top SoCal Resorts and Condé Nast Traveler's Top Golf Resorts, Travel + Leisure's World's Best, AAA Four Diamond ratings and U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels in San Diego. Rancho Bernardo Inn is owned by JC Resorts, whose other properties include Surf & Sand Resort, Scripps Inn, and twelve golf courses under the JC Golf umbrella. For reservations and additional information, please visit www.ranchobernardoinn.com or call 800.770.7329.



