Rancho Cucamonga Cosmetic Surgery Practice Opens New Medspa

Inland Cosmetic Surgery

19 Sep, 2023, 08:33 ET

Made You Look by Ahava Medspa offers premium non-surgical cosmetic enhancements in a luxurious new setting

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacob Haiavy, MD, and the team at Inland Cosmetic Surgery are thrilled to announce their additional medspa location, Made You Look by Ahava Medspa. The brand-new, ultra-modern facility is located at 8667 Haven Ave #100, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730, and will welcome patients starting Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Made You Look by Ahava Medspa offers premium non-surgical aesthetic and wellness treatments.
Rancho Cucamonga cosmetic surgeon Dr. Jacob Haiavy expands non-surgical treatment options with the new medspa.
"Designing a new medical spa location to provide patients with a luxurious treatment experience while also expanding our services was a true labor of love," said Dr. Haiavy. "Patients can expect to feel pampered from the moment they walk in the door."

Made You Look by Ahava Medspa is conveniently located just around the corner from Inland Cosmetic Surgery and offers a premiere location for patients seeking the latest rejuvenating medical spa treatments. Made You Look will offer some of the same premium non-surgical services as its sister location, Ahava Medspa, and new treatments exclusive to this location. These services include:

  • IV Therapy
  • Botox/Dysport
  • Dermal fillers
  • Laser hair removal
  • Facials
  • Fraxel/IPL
  • SkinPen Microneedling
  • Weight loss management
  • And more!

"Opening another Medspa means our wonderful patients have more treatment options, and we have more availability to accommodate their needs," said Dr. Haiavy. "Our patients are the reason we are growing, and we are so grateful to have the opportunity to enhance our capabilities to better serve them."

To celebrate its Grand Opening, Made You Look by Ahava Medspa invites patients to attend the official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, from 5 pm to 7 pm PDT. This celebration will feature a tour of the new space, a meet & greet with the providers, refreshments, and the chance to win raffle prizes. Attendees can also learn about the newest treatment options and take advantage of exclusive, one-day-only specials. Tickets are required to attend the Grand Opening event and can be reserved here

Made You Look will also present an opening celebration webinar at 9 am, 12 pm, 2 pm, and 7 pm PDT for out-of-town patients who wish to join in the fun and take advantage of special offers. Register here for the Grand Opening Webinar.

Patients can expect the same commitment to achieving safe, personalized results and the outstanding patient care they've experienced at Inland Cosmetic Surgery and Ahava Medspa.

"We are committed to offering the safest, most effective treatments to enhance our patients' natural beauty and improve their well-being," said Dr. Haiavy. "Made You Look by Ahava Medspa stands as a testament to our passion for cosmetic medicine."

Patients in the Rancho Cucamonga area interested in transformative cosmetic treatments are invited to schedule a consultation at the new office by calling Made You Look at 909-204-7374.

About Inland Cosmetic Surgery: Inland Cosmetic Surgery offers comprehensive cosmetic surgery and aesthetic services to patients in Rancho Cucamonga and surrounding areas in Southern California. As Medical Director, Dr. Jacob Haiavy has performed over 15,000 cosmetic surgery procedures and is known for his caring approach and superb results. Made You Look by Ahava Medical Spa is located at 8667 Haven Ave #100, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730. For more information, call (909) 204-7374 or visit https://www.inlandcosmetic.com/medspa/.

Media Contact: Dr. Jacob Haiavy, (909) 939-6626

SOURCE Inland Cosmetic Surgery

