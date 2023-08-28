Rancho Cucamonga Family Law Attorney Douglas Borthwick Receives Highest Rating of Distinction for Professional Achievement and Ethics

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Analytica recognizes attorney Douglas Borthwick as a Top 10 Divorce Attorney in Rancho Cucamonga.

Attorney Borthwick is also AV® rated, the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Award Douglas Borthwick

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: Family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick's profile was featured in the California Business Journal: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

Website: www.borthwicklawyer.com

Phone: 714-654-6742

"Life is the most precious thing we have and it's probably the thing most people take for granted. We're busy. We don't even take time to consciously think of our lives because we are too busy living them. Appreciate your life. We all only get one. Invest in what makes you happy. There is so much to be thankful for. We all have rotten things happen to us and we all have unfortunate things. But there is good in everything that happens if you look for it. Give thanks every day. Live consciously with awareness and gratitude, appreciate the moments as they occur before they forever pass so quickly."- Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

"You just never know what someone is dealing with behind closed doors. No matter how happy someone looks, how loud their laugh is, how big their smile is, there still can be a level of hurt that is indescribable. So be kind. Even when others are not, choose to be kind." – Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

Media Contact:

John Walter

714-564-9401

SOURCE Douglas Borthwick