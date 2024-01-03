RANCHO EL VOLTEADERO in Hermosillo, Mexico Up For Sealed Bid Auction

News provided by

United Country | Altaterra Realty & Auction

03 Jan, 2024, 17:15 ET

Nestled high in the rugged terrain of the Sonoran mountains in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, Rancho El Volteadero, a sprawling 24,000± acre hunting ranch and turn-key business, is set to go up for auction January 31, 2024.

HERMOSILLO, Mexico, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled high in the rugged terrain of the Sonoran mountains in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, Rancho El Volteadero, a sprawling 24,000± acre hunting ranch and turn-key business, is set to go up for auction on January 31.

This exceptional property presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts and investors to acquire a remarkable ranch and hunting property that offers world-class big game hunting and some of the finest dove hunting experiences in the region. On the weekends of January 18, you can tour the property and experience first-hand everything it offers.

"With listing and selling over 100,000 acres of land in my career, I can certainly tell you that the Rancho El Volteadero exceeds my understanding of what an exceptional trophy hunting property is. The world-class Mule Deer and Bighorn Sheep are the most incredible I have ever seen. The owner has created a breeding and genetic program second to none," says United Country  | Altaterra Realty & Auction broker J.W. Ross

Rancho El Volteadero is a dream destination for those seeking an executive-style lodging hunting business, offering a secluded retreat for private groups. Guests will enjoy exquisite Mexican cuisine prepared by a skilled chef and refreshing beverages at a charming cantina nearby.

This property is a hunting and recreational paradise, with 5,000± acres of high game fence, a highly maintained breeding facility, and pens for Mule Deer and Desert Ram. The remaining 20,000± acres are a free-range territory, offering a glimpse of the wildlife in their natural habitat. The trophy animals that grace El Volteadero include Mule Deer, Javelina, Desert Ram, Turkey, and Dove. Visitors can expect to encounter desert rams scoring over 165+ and mule deer with historical averages of 220-inch-plus, some even reaching scores of 280+. Dove hunts are also being prepared for a fruitful season. In addition to the primary hunting grounds, an additional 100,000± acres of free-range and high-fenced areas are available for lease.

The improvements and infrastructure throughout the property provide everything needed to continue work in the income-producing hunting business and offer the opportunity to expand into livestock operations and other agricultural endeavors.

"What makes Ranch El Volteadero so unique is the abundance of amenities and features that a new owner can utilize. You can continue to operate as a successful and profitable hunting business and even expand operations if desired," says auctioneer Micheal Strunc. "The ability to increase productivity in both agriculture and additional opportunities provides a new buyer a win-win purchase."

Rancho El Volteadero is exclusively offered by United Country | Altaterra Realty & Auction For more information, visit MexicoHuntingRanch.com or contact J.W. Ross at [email protected]

About United Country
United Country Real Estate is the largest ranch real estate company nationwide and a leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle, ranch, farmland, and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country supports a combined network of nearly 500 offices across the nation, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, the largest real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of over one million opt-in buyers and exclusive global advertising of properties.

Contact:
J.W. Ross
***@altaterrarealty.com

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/13000825

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE United Country | Altaterra Realty & Auction

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.