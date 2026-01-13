Rancho La Gloria Enters a New Era with 10% Malt-Based Tall Boy Margaritas That Pack a Punch

Featuring Remixed Twists on Lime and Strawberry Margaritas with Bold Flavors Built for a Good Time

Available in Select States Including California, Texas and Arizona

SAUSALITO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The creators of America's favorite agave-wine based ready-to-drink Margarita, Rancho La Gloria, is sizing up and expanding with new 19.2 oz malt-based Tall Boy Margaritas. Arriving with 10% ABV in Lime Splash and Strawberry Blitz, these margaritas don't just flirt with flavor, they are ready to party.

Rancho La Gloria continues to push boundaries in innovation by evolving their famous margarita into a product made for a new consumer and drinking occasion. Lime Splash is Gloria's zesty twist on a classic with bold lime flavor and a smooth finish, while Strawberry Blitz brings a juicy punch of ripe berries with a kick that hits just right.

"Rancho La Gloria has always been about innovation, making high-quality margaritas accessible and having fun, " says Joey Parris CMO of Patco Brands. "With our new malt-based Tall Boy Margaritas, we're not just expanding our product line, we're creating a bold new occasion. These 19.2-ounce cans are designed for the consumer whose life is on the go and are ready to party. We're delivering the exceptional flavor and punch our fans expect, now in a convenient format built for a good time."

With flavored beverages outperforming hard seltzers through the last 52 weeks, Rancho La Gloria enters a $5.7b industry and shows no signs of slowing down. This new offering is built for life on the go, while continuing to provide high-quality without the hassle of shaking and stirring. Gloria Made It, So You Don't Have To at a tailgate, parties, outdoor adventures or simply upgrading a get together with friends at home.

Starting at $3.49, Rancho La Gloria's Tall Boy Margaritas are now available inconvenience store chains and independent retailers throughout California, Texas, and Arizona. Expanded distribution is slated throughout 2025-2026, arriving at additional retailers and markets across the country.

As the original creators of America's favorite agave-wine based margarita, Rancho La Gloria now expanded the portfolio, bringing Gloria's passion to the modern world with premium canned, bottled, frozen, and malt-based ready-to-drink cocktails. Their award-winning products continually redefine the category with their uncompromising innovation, specializing in conveniences while delivering an authentic, premium cocktail experience in every pour. Give your bartender the night off – Gloria made it so you don't have to.

