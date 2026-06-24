Rancho La Gloria's Rocket Pop Margarita Returns to Ignite the Summer of 250

The Leading Ready-to-Drink Margarita Brand Supports the USO to Celebrate America's Milestone Birthday and Support Service Members Nationwide.

SAUSALITO, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation prepares for the historic celebration of America's 250th birthday, Rancho La Gloria, the #1 Wine Based Margarita Cocktail in the US, is bringing nostalgia to your glass with the return of their Rocket Pop Margarita. Inspired by the iconic red, white, and blue frozen treats, Rocket Pop delivers a refreshing explosion of cherry, lime, and blue raspberry flavors blended with Agave wine.

Courtesy of Rancho La Gloria

With a massive summer ahead filled with events and sports, including the world's biggest soccer tournament arriving on North American soil, Rocket Pop Margarita is primed to start the party with 13.9% ABV in a 1.5L bottle so that you can focus on celebrating with the ones that matter the most. Blend it, pour it over ice or drink it straight, this Rocket Pop Margarita is perfect for any summer celebration.

"After last year's success with our Limited Edition Rocket Pop Margarita, we knew we had to bring it back for America's 250th birthday,' said Ashley Akolade, Rancho La Gloria's Brand Director. 'Nothing sparks celebration quite like a nostalgic summer treat and a good margarita. While this summer is filled with incredible reasons to celebrate, this milestone is ultimately about deep gratitude and giving back. As a brand built on bringing people together, we believe a great toast should also serve a greater purpose so we are incredibly honored to work alongside the USO's Campaign to Connect program to support active-duty service members this summer."

This isn't just a toast to the USA's 250-year milestone; it's a commitment to those who serve it. Rancho La Gloria is honored to announce a $25,000 donation to USO's Campaign to Connect program.

In support of the USO, Rancho La Gloria is inviting customers to send a personal digital message of gratitude directly to active-duty troops, bringing a well-deserved boost of morale and support from the American people.

Rocket Pop is available now while supplies last at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Albertsons, and Kroger as well as other independent retailers.

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About the USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 260+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Rancho La Gloria

As the original creators of America's favorite agave-wine based margarita, Rancho La Gloria has expanded its portfolio to include premium canned, bottled, and malt-based ready-to-drink cocktails. Their award-winning products continually redefine the category with uncompromising innovation, specializing in convenience while delivering an authentic, premium cocktail experience in every pour. Gloria made it, so you don't have to.

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Media Contact:

Matt Oliver – [email protected]

SOURCE Rancho La Gloria