Rancho La Gloria Expands Beyond Margaritas to Shake Up Its Portfolio with All-New Classic Cocktails

SAUSALITO, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It is officially cocktail o'clock! Rancho La Gloria, the trailblazer that redefined the ready-to-drink category with America's favorite agave wine-based margaritas, is expanding its empire to include timeless classics you know and love. The collection arrived to critical acclaim at the 2026 Los Angeles Invitational Wine and Spirits Competition, earning Gold for the Cosmopolitan and the prestigious Best Ready to Drink Cocktail title and Double Gold for the Espresso Martini.

Rancho La Gloria Cocktail Line

Now available nationwide, the new 17% ABV, agave wine-based cocktail series kicks off with a Cosmopolitan that radiates main character energy, offering a perfectly pink blend of tart cranberry and crisp lime. Joining the squad is the Lemon Drop Martini, a zesty high-five for your taste buds that delivers a nostalgic, candy-like tartness and a sophisticated citrus pop. Rounding out the collection is the Espresso Martini, a dark and dreamy pick-me-up with a velvety coffee finish.

Each 750ml bottle delivers 17% ABV and the high-quality flavor profile that has made Rancho La Gloria a household name. It is all about convenience without compromise, providing a premium experience with every single pour. Whether you are hosting a high-energy happy hour or just looking for a little weeknight luxury, Rancho La Gloria is bringing you bar quality cocktails to enjoy without the shaker or the mess.

As the leader in the ready-to-drink space, Rancho La Gloria's expansion comes at a time when classic bar cocktails are seeing a massive resurgence in popularity. Rancho La Gloria has always been dedicated to innovation, quality, and consistency in the wine and spirits industry. As a brand under the Patco Brands umbrella, one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the nation, it continues to lead the way by redefining what a ready-to-serve beverage can be. With this latest launch, the message is simple, give yourself the night off; Gloria made it so you don't have to.

Rancho La Gloria's signature cocktail collection has secured broad distribution across the U.S., appearing on the shelves of both national retailers and local independent convenience stores.

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About Rancho La Gloria

As the original creators of America's favorite agave-wine based margarita, Rancho La Gloria has expanded its portfolio to include premium canned, bottled, and malt-based ready-to-drink cocktails. Their award-winning products continually redefine the category with uncompromising innovation, specializing in convenience while delivering an authentic, premium cocktail experience in every pour. Gloria made it, so you don't have to.

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IG: @DrinkRancho

Media Contact:

Matt Oliver – [email protected]

SOURCE Rancho La Gloria