Rancho Mission Viejo Now Selling 326 New Homes in Exclusive 55+ Village, Gavilán Ridge

Gavilán Ridge is the only age-qualified new home community currently selling in Orange County, CA

Five new neighborhoods by Del Webb, Lennar, and Tri Pointe Homes meet growing demand for age-qualified living

Rancho Mission Viejo recognized as one of the largest intentional wellness real estate developments in the world

RANCHO MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rancho Mission Viejo officials today announced the opening of Gavilán Ridge, the first 55+ village in Rancho Mission Viejo, designed as a collection of five new neighborhoods featuring single-level living and offers 326 homes from Del Webb, Lennar and Tri Pointe Homes. The grand opening celebration on Sunday, January 11, welcomed more than 1,200 potential homebuyers. To date, 22 homes have been sold or reserved in Gavilán Ridge.

According to the California Department of Aging, over 450,000 older adults (aged 65+) account for 14.3% of Orange County's population. By 2045, this number is projected to increase to 17.3%.

"As Orange County experiences record growth of its older adult community, the opening of Gavilán Ridge couldn't have come at a better time," said Jim Holas, Vice President of Community Development for Rancho Mission Viejo. "As the only actively selling 55+ new-home community in Orange County, and the region's largest offering of single-level living homes, we're seeing incredibly strong demand. The homes are thoughtfully designed and give homebuyers the opportunity to live intergenerationally within the Rancho Mission Viejo master planned community. Watching parents, children, and grandparents come together at the grand opening reflects what The Ranch is all about -- creating a place where all generations are connected and feel at home."

The five new neighborhoods within Gavilán Ridge include:

Lavender by Tri Pointe Homes - Paired and detached homes with private yards, first-floor primary suites, kitchen islands and design studio experiences. One- and two-story homes range from 1,296 to 2,202 square feet. Prices start in the mid-$900,000s.*

Nova by Lennar – Duplex homes showcasing single level living, open-concept layouts, spacious first-floor owner's suites. Homes range from 1,451 to 2,216 square feet. Prices start in the low-$1Ms.*

Strata by Lennar – Single-family homes with convenient single-level living, open-concept layouts, expansive first-floor owner's suites, and versatile bonus spaces. Homes range from 1,560 to 2,358 square feet. Prices start in the low-$1Ms.*

Luna by Del Webb – One-and two-story homes featuring two to three bedrooms, open-concept layouts and owner's suites on the first floor. Homes range from 1,843 to 2,808 square feet. Prices start in the mid-$1Ms.*

Elara by Del Webb –Two-story homes featuring three bedrooms and spacious owner's suites on the first floor. Homes range from 2,454 to 2,913 square feet. Prices start in the high-$1Ms.*

Single-level living is designed to support comfort, convenience, and long-term livability. The kitchen, primary bedroom, main living areas, and bathroom are all located on the first floor to make everyday living easy and accessible. With floorplans that include a second story, the upper-level functions as flexible space that can accommodate guests, additional storage or other uses.

"This unique approach of single-level living by The Ranch allows homeowners to enjoy a home that fits their lifestyle today while remaining adaptable to changing needs in the future," added Holas.

Gavilán 55+ residents on The Ranch can stay connected to every generation while experiencing exclusive resort-style amenities designed to support wellbeing and social engagement, including clubhouses, pools, and spas, and activities. Gavilán 55+ residents can also enjoy all-age amenities throughout The Ranch.

Opening in Summer 2026, The Club at Gavilán Ridge will elevate the resident experience even further. Gavilán 55+ residents will have access to the new five-acre amenity consisting of an event staffed bar, garden patio with sunset terrace, BBQ patio, lap pool and spa, bocce ball courts, eight new pickleball courts, and main clubhouse with a fitness center, ballroom and studio rooms.

"We found a community where we could retire that met all of our needs. Part of the true allure of living on The Ranch is the whole community, and the life experiences it offers. From the safety and security to engaging resident programs and opportunities to connect with other Gavilán residents, The Ranch is a hidden gem. We're glad to serve as Gavilán Ambassadors to share our positive experience living on The Ranch, promote the Gavilán offerings, including the active lifestyle and amenities as well as the supportive atmosphere to new residents," said Bruce Winters, a Ranch resident and Gavilán Ambassador.

"Lennar is pleased to bring two new Gavilán active adult communities to Gavilán Ridge. Our previous Gavilán offerings were received with overwhelming enthusiasm, and this next phase builds on that success with single-level living, universal design and access to the wellness-focused amenities that define The Ranch. Rancho Mission Viejo has created an exceptional active adult lifestyle, and we're proud to help expand it," said John Lavender, Lennar California Coastal Division President.

"Demand has remained exceptionally strong for Elara and Luna, with five homes already sold. These neighborhoods continue Del Webb's legacy of providing quality and connection at Rancho Mission Viejo, now enriched with exclusively designed 55+ amenities, and beautiful view homesites at both neighborhoods. Del Webb residents can enjoy the lifestyle they want, supported by the remarkable amenities and community lifestyle found on The Ranch. We look forward to welcoming new homeowners to the Del Webb family and to enriching The Ranch's vibrant lifestyle," said Norman Brown, Division President -- Southern California, Pulte Group.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of Gavilán Ridge, with our first 55+ offering at Rancho Mission Viejo. This debut marks an exciting continuation of our long-standing presence in Rancho Mission Viejo, where homeowners value the lifestyle, connection, and thoughtful design these communities offer. Lavender introduces a refined selection of single-level and bonus-room floor plans that emphasize comfort, flexibility, and low-maintenance living—giving our buyers even more opportunities to find the right fit for their next chapter," said Scott Pasternak, Division President, Tri Pointe Homes Orange County-Los Angeles Division.

More than 1,500 homes have been sold or reserved in the Village of Rienda since opening for sale in April 2022. The next phase of Rienda, set to grand open in Fall 2026, will introduce the village's final three all-age neighborhoods totaling 232 homes. This will be followed in early 2027 by the continued evolution of Gavilán Ridge with the grand opening of four new 55+ neighborhoods totaling 307 homes.

To learn more about Gavilán Ridge and homes now selling, visit: https://www.ranchomissionviejo.com/gavilan-ridge

*Prices are accurate at time of publication but are subject to change at any time.

About Rancho Mission Viejo

Rancho Mission Viejo, LLC is a privately held, family-owned and -operated company responsible for the ranching, farming, planning, development, and fiscal management of the remaining 23,000 acres of Rancho Mission Viejo, situated in unincorporated South Orange County, Calif. Since 1882, members of the O'Neill/Moiso/Avery family have owned and managed The Ranch which once exceeded 200,000 acres and now includes the family-developed cities and communities of Ladera Ranch, Las Flores, Mission Viejo and Rancho Santa Margarita as well as such iconic places as Caspers Wilderness Regional Park, the Starr Ranch Audubon Sanctuary, O'Neill Regional Park and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

Development on The Ranch is a partnership between Rancho Mission Viejo, LLC (managing partner) and DMB Associates, an Arizona-based, diversified real estate company with commercial property/resort/recreational/primary home community holdings throughout Arizona, California, Hawaii and Utah.

