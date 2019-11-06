Rancho Palos Verdes Voters Overwhelmingly Defeat Measure B, Rejecting Union-Sponsored Hospitality Work Rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel & Lodging Association issued the following statement after Rancho Palos Verdes voters overwhelmingly defeated Measure B, a union-sponsored ballot measure that would have imposed harmful work rules on the hospitality industry and unfairly targeted Terranea Resort, which has resisted UniteHere's overreach.

"Thank you Rancho Palos Verdes voters for seeing through the harm Measure B would have done to hospitality workers, especially those at Terranea Resort, which was unfairly targeted by this ballot measure," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, President and CEO, California Hotel & Lodging Association. "California's hotel industry is among the safest in the nation. Our colleagues at Terranea stood up for truth and won, defeating UniteHere's attempt to impose its own authority."

About the California Hotel & Lodging Association

Established in 1893, the California Hotel & Lodging Association (CHLA) is the largest state lodging industry association in the nation and the leading resource for communicating and protecting the rights and interests of the California lodging industry. Our members represent all segments of the lodging industry, including the California Association of Boutique & Breakfast Inns, which is California's largest association of professional innkeepers and certified bed and breakfast inns. We are a partner state association of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. For more information about CHLA, please visit www.calodging.com.

