Rancho® to Partner with Jeep Jamboree USA as an Official Event Sponsor

Participants also will be able to experience the Rancho-sponsored Jeep Jamboree Outdoor Garage, where event attendees can see Rancho suspension parts on display and ask questions. Attendees will be able to experience the events virtually at GoRancho.com through the Rancho 360 VR experience during the JJUSA season.

"Rancho has a long and storied history of supporting off-road Jeep events that featured Jeep enthusiasts enjoying the outdoors and putting their Jeeps through rigorous adventures," said Michael Sype, brand manager, Rancho. "We are proud to continue this tradition through our support of Jeep Jamboree USA, as it allows us to meet with thousands of enthusiasts to share our products and help them have an even better experience off-roading with their Jeeps."

The Rancho brand specializes in performance suspension systems, shock absorbers, ride control products and popular RockGEAR® off-road performance accessories. Known for the off-road market's first nine-position adjustable shock absorber, the RS9000®XL (which allows off-road enthusiasts to adjust the level of compression/rebound damping to suit their riding style), Rancho continues to add fully-engineered, industry-leading products like quickLIFT® strut assemblies and more.

Jeep Jamborees are off-road adventure weekends that bring together outdoor enthusiasts and their Jeep 4x4s. These off-road treks have a long tradition dating back to 1953 when 4x4 pioneer Mark A. Smith organized the first-ever Jeep Jamboree and voyaged across the Sierra Nevada Mountains by way of the old Rubicon Trail. In 1954, Willys Motors (then manufacturer of Jeep vehicles) became involved with the adventure, and Jeep Jamborees have been an off-road tradition ever since. Rancho has been synonymous with Jeeps since 1955; its history is entrenched in innovative solutions and product engineering specific to Jeeps.

To learn more, visit GoRancho.com.

