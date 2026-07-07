Rand & Co. Holdings Expands Consumer Investment Platform with Addition of Conor Riley as Managing Director

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rand & Co. Holdings, an investment firm focused on lower middle-market businesses, today announced the expansion of its consumer investment platform with the addition of Conor Riley as Managing Director. Riley will lead the firm's efforts across consumer products, beauty, personal care, health, wellness, lifestyle, and related distribution businesses.

Conor Riley Bryan Rand

The appointment reflects Rand & Co. Holdings' continued focus on founder-led, undercapitalized, and operationally complex businesses where hands-on support, flexible capital solutions, and disciplined execution can help create meaningful long-term value.

Riley brings a combination of operating, investment banking, private equity, restructuring, and consumer brand experience. He most recently served as CEO of Luxie Beauty, a premium vegan and cruelty-free beauty tools brand, where he helped expand the company's retail, e-commerce, subscription box, and international distribution footprint across major channels, including Nordstrom, Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Costco, Amazon, Europe, South America, and Asia.

Prior to Luxie, Riley spent more than a decade across investment banking, capital markets, private equity, and family office investing. His experience includes M&A, growth capital, debt financing, restructuring, strategic partnerships, operational turnarounds, and special situations.

"Consumer businesses are operating in a very different environment than they were even a few years ago," said Bryan Rand, CEO of Rand & Co. Holdings. "Many strong brands and distribution platforms are facing capital constraints, channel disruption, working capital pressure, and operational complexity. We believe this creates a meaningful opportunity for Rand & Co. Holdings to partner with businesses that need more than passive capital."

At Rand & Co. Holdings, Riley will focus on identifying and executing opportunities across the consumer sector, with an emphasis on beauty, personal care, wellness, lifestyle, and distribution. He will also work directly with portfolio companies and transaction partners on capital structure, retail strategy, vendor relationships, working capital, operational execution, and growth planning.

"I am excited to join Rand & Co. Holdings as the firm expands its consumer investment platform," said Riley. "There are many good businesses in beauty and consumer products that are not broken, but are under-resourced, overlevered, or operating without the right capital structure and support. Rand & Co. Holdings is well-positioned to bring a practical, hands-on approach to these situations."

Rand & Co. Holdings expects to pursue control investments, structured equity investments, strategic partnerships, recapitalizations, and special situations across the consumer sector.

About Rand & Co. Holdings

Rand & Co. Holdings is an investment firm focused on acquiring, investing in, and supporting lower middle-market businesses. The firm partners with founders, owners, lenders, and stakeholders to provide capital, transaction execution, operational support, and strategic guidance across select sectors.

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SOURCE Rand & Co. Holdings Inc.