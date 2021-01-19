Rand McNally Announces Appointment of Telematics and Technology Leader Barry J. Glick to Board of Directors

"Rand McNally is pleased to have Barry join our Board of Directors. He brings a wealth of experience and personal relationships to Rand McNally, the likes of which have few equals," said Joseph Roark, Chairman of Rand McNally and an Operating Partner at TELEO Capital.

TELEO Capital acquired Rand McNally at the end of October 2020 with an expressed commitment to investing in and growing Rand McNally's position in their retail, commercial, and industrial transportation technology markets.

"We couldn't be more delighted to have Barry join our Board as we continue to grow through the development of innovative product solutions and acquisitions. His understanding of our customers, served markets, and technology will be incredibly valuable to us," Roark said.

During his 30 years of entrepreneur and executive experience, Glick has established strategic partnerships with industry-leading transportation and supply chain management systems, telematics vendors, and other players in the full industry ecosystem.

Having worked in mapping and location-based services at NAVTEQ, now HERE, as well as mobility and logistics as President of PTV America, Inc. (acquired by Porsche SE), Glick has extensive experience in international business in business-to-business software and telematics.

He also has led multiple companies through venture capital raises, acquisitions and mergers including the sale of ALK to Trimble.

"I am incredibly excited and honored to join the Board of Directors of Rand McNally," Glick said. "I have long admired Rand from my early years in digital mapping through more recent years in location-based services serving the freight transportation market.

"The Rand McNally name is unequaled in the industry and I am thrilled to assist TELEO Capital in achieving its ambitious vision for an even more successful future for the company."

Glick is a member of the Board of Directors and Advisory Board for software and data technology companies in the United States and European Union. He is a past member of the National Academy of Sciences and Engineering's Mapping Science Committee.

Glick currently serves as Mentor-in-Residence for software and data science startups at Tech Launch Arizona at the University of Arizona. Glick earned a Ph.D. in Geography from the Univeristy of Buffalo and a Master's degree in Policy Planning & Regional Analysis from Cornell University.

About Rand McNally – Chicago-based Rand McNally has been transforming travel and transportation for 165 years. Today, Rand McNally provides innovative fleet management and commercial transportation solutions, connected vehicle technology, and consumer travel and education products. Learn more at randmcnally.com and fleet.randmcnally.com

©2021 RM Technologies, Inc. d/b/a Rand McNally. All rights reserved.

Rand McNally and the globe logo are trademarks of RM Technologies, Inc. d/b/a Rand McNally.

SOURCE Rand McNally

Related Links

http://www.randmcnally.com

