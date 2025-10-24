Rand McNally Introduces Truck-Safe Connected Navigation Powered by Rand Road IQ on Platform Science

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rand McNally, a leader in commercial mapping and fleet technology for more than 165 years, today announced that it is partnering with Platform Science to bring its next-generation Rand Navigation powered by Rand Road IQ to the Virtual Vehicle Marketplace and the Platform Science connected-fleet ecosystem.

The collaboration will bring Rand McNally's truck-safe, feature-rich navigation service to fleets using Platform Science, enabling direct in-cab deployment with no additional hardware or integration required. Designed for professional drivers and large fleets, the solution combines decades of trusted map data with real-time intelligence to create a safer, smarter, and more efficient routing experience for commercial transportation.

"For generations, Rand McNally has guided drivers across America's highways," said Doug Phillips, CEO of Rand McNally. "This partnership delivers that same reliability through today's most advanced connected-vehicle platform, helping fleets navigate with greater safety, intelligence, and efficiency."

Rand McNally's Road IQ platform builds on 80 years of curated road data first compiled for the Motor Carrier Road Atlas and expanded through continuous, field-verified updates. Compared to standard maps, Road IQ includes approximately 33 percent more truck-specific attributes, such as low-clearance bridges, weight restrictions, and hazmat-limited routes. The system uses real-time traffic, weather, and operational data to refine routing dynamically, offering fleets optimized travel times and safer route guidance based on vehicle type and conditions.

Rand McNally's roadmap for Rand Road IQ reflects its evolution from a heritage mapmaker to a connected-technology leader. The company's acquisitions of Fleetsu and SafetyDirect have expanded its reach into telematics, analytics, and driver-safety data. This enables upcoming opportunities to deepen the system's predictive intelligence and safety scoring based on the best-in-class insights into driver performance and true vehicle health.

"Rand Road IQ is designed to continuously learn," Phillips said. "As we expand our data ecosystem, it will evolve from static attributes to more context-aware insights that help drivers and fleets make safer, smarter decisions in real time."

Through Platform Science, fleets can activate Rand Navigation instantly within their existing telematics environment. The open, OEM-ready Virtual Vehicle platform allows fleets to deploy, manage, and update applications directly through the Marketplace, avoiding the cost and complexity of custom integrations.

"Partnering with Rand McNally adds a driver-trusted navigation option to our expanding Marketplace," said Joe Jumayao, VP of Business Development, Platform Science. "Together we are giving fleets more choice, flexibility and data-driven insight than ever before."

The Virtual Vehicle platform also supports OEM-native telematics activation and usage-based billing, ensuring that fleets only pay for active trucks, a key advantage for large operations managing dynamic equipment rotations.

The Platform Science collaboration marks another milestone in Rand McNally's transformation into a connected-fleet technology innovator. The company's solutions now span truck-safe navigation, ELD and compliance, fleet management, video telematics and an exclusive OEM installed video and safety solution.

About Rand McNally

For more than 165 years, Rand McNally has been the most trusted name in mapping, navigation, and commercial transportation technology. The company provides innovative routing, navigation, and fleet-management solutions that help fleets and professional drivers operate safely, efficiently, and with confidence. Learn more at www.randmcnally.com.

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility, and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses, and industries evolve. In Feb. 2025, Platform Science acquired Trimble's global transportation telematics business units to accelerate the future of transportation technology through the global expansion of Virtual Vehicle. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com .

