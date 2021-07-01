Rand McNally Launches New Edition Atlas for Professional Drivers

Now a leader in technology solutions for commercial transportation, Rand McNally has continued to produce an updated printed Motor Carriers' Road Atlas for truck drivers for more than 40 years. Professional drivers across North America use and depend upon the atlas as a big-picture reference and as a back-up in their cabs.

Rand McNally has produced an annually updated Motor Carriers' Road Atlas for truck drivers for more than 40 years.

The new edition, which comes in paperback as well as a spiral-bound version with write-on/wipe-off laminated pages, is available at travel centers, in bookstores, on e-commerce stores, and on the Rand McNally online store.

Key updates

Each year, Rand McNally cartographers make major updates to the atlases, focusing on changes that affect the professional driver. This year, those updates include:

The inclusion of mileage-based exit numbers in Massachusetts and Vermont ;

and ; The addition of the southern extension of John Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City ;

; The re-routing of U.S. Hwy. 52, around Dubuque, Iowa ;

; Updated restricted routes on the maps;

Changes to low-clearance and weigh station locations;

Verification of more than 40,000 truck-route-specific, city-to-city mileages;

Confirmation of weight and size limitations as mandated by states and provinces plus verified registration guidelines, phone numbers and websites for state police and operating authorities;

Updated contacts for state toll systems, hotlines for road construction and conditions, and a review of Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) regulations.

For more information on the new Motor Carriers' Road Atlases, visit randmcnally.com/motor-carriers-road-atlas.

About Rand McNally – Chicago-based Rand McNally has been transforming travel and transportation for 165 years. Today, Rand McNally provides innovative fleet management and commercial transportation solutions, connected vehicle technology, and consumer travel and education products. Learn more at randmcnally.com and fleet.randmcnally.com

©2021 RM Technologies, Inc. d/b/a Rand McNally. All rights reserved.

Rand McNally and the globe logo are trademarks of RM Technologies, Inc. d/b/a Rand McNally.

SOURCE Rand McNally

Related Links

http://www.randmcnally.com

