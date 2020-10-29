Rand McNally Launches the Second Generation of OverDryve™ Pro for Professional Drivers

Other innovations of the OverDryve™ 8 Pro II include a fully adjustable built-in dash cam, which can be moved and positioned to record an optimal view, and a stronger magnetic mount, which enables a quick and easy snap-in and snap-out of the device yet holds the unit more firmly when mounted.

"What we've done with this next generation is upgrade and improve upon the most valuable features of our OverDryve™ Pro devices," explained Stephen Fletcher, CEO of Rand McNally. "Rand Navigation 2.0 on its own brings OverDryve™ Pro to a whole new level of technological sophistication for professional drivers. The new navigation significantly improves usability with truly remarkable, glanceable graphics and provides access to advanced features like weather and traffic overlays that give current conditions and those down the road."

Key features of the OverDryve™ 8 Pro include:

A vibrant, high-definition 8-inch screen ;

; Rand Navigation 2.0 featuring advanced truck routing, a modern, clean interface, and striking, easy to see visuals such as three-dimensional cities and landmarks;

featuring advanced truck routing, a modern, clean interface, and striking, easy to see visuals such as three-dimensional cities and landmarks; A fully adjustable dash cam with loop recording and an integrated G sensor to create optimal recordings;

with loop recording and an integrated G sensor to create optimal recordings; Built-in SiriusXM ® radio with the first 3 months of service free;

radio with the first 3 months of service free; An upgraded, stronger magnetic mount that supports tethering to enable playing audio from OverDryve ™ 8 Pro through any Bluetooth ® speaker;

that supports tethering to enable playing audio from OverDryve 8 Pro through any speaker; Dedicated digital signal processing for greater audio clarity on calls;

on calls; Significantly more battery capacity and more powerful processors for faster routing and smoother graphics;

and more powerful processors for faster routing and smoother graphics; Live traffic , current fuel prices , and weather conditions down the road;*

, current , and conditions down the road;* Enhanced driver tools such as mileage and fuel logs;

such as mileage and fuel logs; ELD-readiness with the Rand McNally DriverConnect app on board;

with the Rand McNally DriverConnect app on board; And, safety features such as voice assistance and hands-free calling and texting.**

When the first OverDryve™ Pro arrived in May 2017, it broke new ground by providing an all-in-one dashboard device for professional drivers. Since then, OverDryve™ Pro has taken its place as the most robust, driver-focused in-cab device ever produced.

"We are pleased to progress the device further with the launch of the new OverDryve™ 8 Pro," continued Fletcher. " It is our mission at Rand McNally to continually improve, upgrade, and innovate in-cab tools for professional drivers."

This year, Rand McNally has overhauled its complete line of dedicated in-cab devices, moving them to the Rand Navigation 2.0 platform in the process. The Chicago-based company also is offering the navigation software as an Android app for trucking fleet subscription.

To learn more about the new OverDryve 8 Pro™ II device and all of its upgrades, go to randmcnally.com/OverDryvePro2

*Wi-Fi connection required

**When connected to an iOS or Android smart phone

About Rand McNally – Chicago-based Rand McNally has been transforming travel and transportation for 164 years. Today, Rand McNally provides innovative fleet management and commercial transportation solutions, connected vehicle technology, and consumer travel and education products. Learn more at randmcnally.com and fleet.randmcnally.com

