Rand McNally Publishes 43rd Edition of the Motor Carriers' Road Atlas

News provided by

Rand McNally Publishing

19 Jun, 2023, 09:30 ET

The 2024 edition of the trucking atlas for professional drivers released today

CHICAGO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rand McNally today released the new annual edition of its best-selling Motor Carriers' Road Atlas for professional drivers.

Despite near ubiquitous use of GPS for routing trucks, Rand McNally's best-selling atlas is often the go-to navigation device that experienced drivers use to plot their course and to use when GPS devices fail to operate appropriately. This is why Rand McNally's Motor Carrier's Road Atlases continue to elicit five-star reviews for accuracy, dependability, and ease of use.

Continue Reading
2024 Rand McNally Motor Carriers' Road Atlas
2024 Rand McNally Motor Carriers' Road Atlas

Each edition includes updated state and national truck-accessible routes; the latest state-by-state regulations; fuel tax charts; restricted routes, low-clearance, and more.

The 2024 edition updates include:

  • Comprehensive update of fuel tax information, tractor/trailer inspection procedures
  • Hazmat route regulations, tips and facts, on-the-road resources, state access policies, and more
  • Updated restricted routes, low clearance, and weigh station locations
  • Updated population values in the index
  • The addition of mileage-based exit numbers along Interstate 95 in Rhode Island
  • Revised 22-page mileage directory that includes more than 40,000 truck route-specific, city-to-city mileages
  • Detailed coverage of state and national designated routes
  • Road construction and conditions hotlines
  • Easy-to-use chart of state and provincial permit agency phone numbers and websites
  • Redesignation of U.S. Highway 264 in North Carolina along I-95 near Wilson to Greenville to Interstate 587

The new editions of the atlas are available in paperback; a spiral-bound, laminated Deluxe version; and a Large Scale edition with maps that are 37% larger printed on laminated pages with a tough spiral binding that allows the book to lay open easily. All can be purchased at travel centers, in bookstores, online at the Rand McNally Store, and other e-commerce stores.

To learn more about these atlases, visit randmcnally.com/motor-carriers-road-atlas

Visit randmcnally.com/roadatlas for more information on all Road Atlas products, celebrating 100 years with the 2024 editions.

About Rand McNallyRand McNally is the most trusted source for maps, directions, and travel content. Products and services include: America's #1 Road Atlas, MileMaker® truck routing software (milemaker.com), leading geography-based educational resources and mobile fleet management solutions. (randmcnally.com)

SOURCE Rand McNally Publishing

Also from this source

Rand McNally Publishing Celebrates 100 Years of the "Great American Road Trip" with a Collector's Edition Road Atlas

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.