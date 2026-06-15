Rand McNally Publishes Its Annual Atlas for Commercial Drivers

The 2027 Motor Carriers' Road Atlas released today.

CHICAGO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rand McNally, the leading name in atlases and maps, has announced the release of the newly updated edition of its best-selling Motor Carriers' Road Atlas — a trusted resource for professional truck drivers nationwide that is updated annually. The atlas remains a staple in the cabs of millions of long-haul drivers who rely on accurate, truck-specific navigation every day. As with every edition, the atlas is proudly developed and printed in the USA.

Rand McNally, the leading name in atlases and maps, has announced the release of the newly updated edition of its best-selling Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas — a trusted resource for professional truck drivers nationwide that is updated annually.

Since 1982, drivers have depended on Rand McNally's Motor Carriers' Road Atlas for detailed routing information designed specifically for commercial trucking — information unavailable in standard atlases, digital maps, or name branded GPS software. The atlas provides drivers with a clear, large-scale overview of routes for trip planning and serves as a reliable backup when GPS service is interrupted. Its accuracy, dependability, and ease of use continue to earn high praise from drivers across the industry.

In addition to newly updated maps, the atlas features an extensive front section that includes:

Hazmat Route Regulations : Updated tips, facts, and resources for transporting hazardous materials.





: Updated tips, facts, and resources for transporting hazardous materials. Updated Restricted Routes and Low Clearances : Enhanced details to avoid obstacles and plan safe routes.





: Enhanced details to avoid obstacles and plan safe routes. Weigh Station Locations : Current information for checking compliance with weight regulations.





: Current information for checking compliance with weight regulations. Mileage Directory : A 22-page section with over 40,000 truck route-specific, city-to-city mileages.

: A 22-page section with over 40,000 truck route-specific, city-to-city mileages. State and National Route Coverage : Comprehensive details on designated routes.





: Comprehensive details on designated routes. Fuel Tax Information : An additional resource for managing fuel expenses and tax reporting.





: An additional resource for managing fuel expenses and tax reporting. Tractor/Trailer Inspection Procedures: Ensure compliance with safety standards.

Road specific updates in the 2027 edition include:

Interstate 295: Completed the Fayetteville Outer Loop on the North Carolina map.





Completed the Fayetteville Outer Loop on the North Carolina map. Interstates 343 & 644: New interstate designations added to the Oklahoma map.





New interstate designations added to the Oklahoma map. Interstate 84 in Connecticut: Updated to reflect mileage-based exit numbers.





Updated to reflect mileage-based exit numbers. U.S. Highway 15: Upgraded to Interstate 99 in Pennsylvania from Williamsport north to the New York State line.





Upgraded to Interstate 99 in Pennsylvania from Williamsport north to the New York State line. U.S. Highway 395: New 4-lane divided highway section added west of Olancha, California.





New 4-lane divided highway section added west of Olancha, California. Autoroute 35: New limited access section (Phase 3) added in southern Québec near the Vermont border.

The atlases are available in paperback; a spiral-bound, laminated Deluxe version; and a Large-Scale edition with maps that are 37% larger. All are available at randpublishing.com, travel centers, e-commerce outlets, and bookstores.

Learn more at randpublishing.com

2026 Publishing Holdco, Inc., d/b/a Rand McNally Publishing. All rights reserved.

SOURCE RAND MCNALLY PUBLISHING