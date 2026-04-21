Rand McNally Unveils the 2027 Road Atlas & National Park Guide Ahead of Peak Summer Travel Season

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rand McNally, America's first and most trusted name in travel, mapping, and navigation, proudly announces the release of the 2027 Road Atlas & National Park Guide, annually updated and expanded to help travelers plan unforgettable road trips across the country's breathtaking landscapes.

Explore America’s most extraordinary landscapes with the Rand McNally Road Atlas & National Park Guide, featuring comprehensive coverage of all 63 U.S. national parks.

Just in time for peak summer travel season, the all-in-one 132-page travel planning guide showcases the extraordinary beauty of all 63 of America's national parks, while the included comprehensive road atlas provides travelers with the trusted routing and points of interest tools they've relied on for generations. This year, National Park Week will be held in late August and celebrates the 110th anniversary of the National Park Service and the 250th anniversary of the United States, a historic time to visit the parks.

New features in this edition include QR codes that link to the National Park Service website for each park, offering real-time insight to park information and events as well as a unique 6-page feature tracing the history of America's national parks through the decades. This atlas is also your best support map for travel information in combination with our Route 66 Centennial Commission exclusive, 100th Anniversary folded map of Route 66, 'The Mother Road.'

"National parks have always been a top road-trip destination, and America's 250th Anniversary makes this an especially fitting year to visit," said Joseph Roark, Chairman of Rand McNally. "We've enhanced this year's edition with QR codes for every park and state, more points of interest, and a new decade-by-decade national parks timeline. And, as always, our atlases are proudly made and printed in the USA."

Key Features:

132-Page, Full-Color National Park Guide : Discover the best of each national park with expert travel tips, scenic drives, top trails, historic lodges, museums, and natural wonders.





: Discover the best of each national park with expert travel tips, scenic drives, top trails, historic lodges, museums, and natural wonders. Hundreds of Stunning Photos : Visual highlights capture the spirit and beauty of each park.





: Visual highlights capture the spirit and beauty of each park. QR Codes for Each Park: Provides regular updates for events, celebrations, and points of interest you won't want to miss on your journey.





Provides regular updates for events, celebrations, and points of interest you won't want to miss on your journey. National Parks by Decade : A unique 6-page feature tracing the history of America's national parks.





: A unique 6-page feature tracing the history of America's national parks. Complete 2027 Rand McNally Road Atlas: The most accurate and annually updated maps of every U.S. state, Canadian province, and an overview map of Mexico.

Additional Highlights:

More than 375 inset maps of cities and all 63 U.S. national parks.





of cities and all 63 U.S. national parks. Road construction and conditions contacts listed for all U.S. states and Canadian provinces.





listed for all U.S. states and Canadian provinces. Mileage chart covering 90 major North American cities and national parks.





covering 90 major North American cities and national parks. QR Codes for tourism websites and contact info for every U.S. state and Canadian province along with QR code for easy access.





for every U.S. state and Canadian province along with QR code for easy access. Proudly made in the USA.

The 2027 Road Atlas & National Park Guide is available now at randpublishing.com, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and retailers nationwide.

About Rand McNally – Chicago-based Rand McNally is the most trusted source for maps, directions, and travel content for 170 years. Learn more at randpublishing.com

2026 Publishing Holdco, Inc., d/b/a Rand McNally Publishing. All rights reserved.

SOURCE RAND MCNALLY PUBLISHING