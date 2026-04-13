2027 Rand McNally Road Atlas Launches Today, Highlighting 'Destination Dupes' and the Spontaneous Joy of the Open Road

CHICAGO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rand McNally Publishing, the number one most complete and most trusted source for maps and navigation for 170 years, introduced its 2027 Road Atlas today.

The 103rd edition of the iconic publication captures the "destination dupe" travel trend, offering a hand-picked guide to authentic, off-the-beaten-path American adventures. "The Road Less Traveled" theme is explored through seven such road trips. These routes offer the same beauty and cultural appeal as the country's most famous tourist hot spots without the crowds or high costs.

The 2027 Rand McNally Road Atlas, featuring seven "destination dupe" road trips and highlights for the Route 66 Centennial, launches today. The 103rd edition is available now at randpublishing.com, Amazon, bookstores, and other major retailers.

This shift reflects a growing national desire to avoid overtourism and embrace a more relaxing, restorative vacation. By embracing "townsizing," travelers can find a more soothing kind of travel experience and form more genuine connections with local communities.

"We are proud to announce the launch of the 2027 edition, which speaks directly to all ages of explorers who value authenticity and discovery over viral photo-ops," said Joseph Roark, Rand McNally Chairman. "With travelers increasingly prioritizing experience and culture, our atlas serves as the ultimate budget-friendly gateway to meaningful exploration. We're encouraging everyone to experience the excitement and joy of finding a hidden gem that algorithm-driven apps frequently overlook. There is no better way to plan your road travel than with this comprehensive atlas."

Key features of the 2027 Rand McNally Road Atlas include:

Destination Dupes: Seven curated road trips highlighting beautiful, affordable and less-crowded alternatives to major tourist destinations.



Seven curated road trips highlighting beautiful, affordable and less-crowded alternatives to major tourist destinations. Top 27 Reasons to Travel: A special feature designed to inspire the 68% of travelers who, according to Peek Pro data on Gen Z trends, prioritize the discovery of new, unique experiences over traditional landmarks.



A special feature designed to inspire the 68% of travelers who, according to Peek Pro data on Gen Z trends, prioritize the discovery of new, unique experiences over traditional landmarks. Major Events: This edition specifically highlights the Route 66 Centennial celebrations, the World Cup events and the America250 celebrations.



This edition specifically highlights the Route 66 Centennial celebrations, the World Cup events and the America250 celebrations. The Gold Standard of Mapping: Updated maps of every U.S. state and Canadian province, an overview map of Mexico and detailed city insets.



Updated maps of every U.S. state and Canadian province, an overview map of Mexico and detailed city insets. Reliable Offline Navigation: Total independence from technology—requiring no batteries or data plans—providing a dependable backup for those choosing the open road.



Total independence from technology—requiring no batteries or data plans—providing a dependable backup for those choosing the open road. Enhanced Readability: Large Scale editions with 35% larger maps and type, featuring a spiral binding that allows the book to lay flat for easy use.

All atlases are designed and printed in the USA and are available at randpublishing.com, Amazon, bookstores, and other retailers.

About Rand McNally Publishing Chicago-based Rand McNally Publishing has been the most trusted source for maps, directions and travel content for 170 years. Learn more at randpublishing.com.

© 2026 Publishing Holdco, Inc., d/b/a Rand McNally Publishing. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Rand McNally Publishing