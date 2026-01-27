Rand McNally Publishing Launches The Official Map of the Route 66 Centennial

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rand McNally Publishing, America's leading map company for 170 years and a Founding Sponsor of the Route 66 Centennial, today released The Official Map of the Route 66 Centennial. Produced in partnership with the Route 66 Centennial Commission, this map serves as a commemorative keepsake and comprehensive guide for the Mother Road's 100th anniversary.

Designed for an "analog-first" adventure, it encourages a digital detox while providing integrated QR codes that link directly to the Route 66 Centennial's directory of official events, festivals and activities along the entire route. The map is available for order at randpublishing.com , Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other retailers.

Key features include:

66 Essential Stops: A handpicked list of must-see landmarks from Chicago to Santa Monica.

A handpicked list of must-see landmarks from Chicago to Santa Monica. State-by-State Navigation: Detailed maps to help find your way through every mile of the journey.

Detailed maps to help find your way through every mile of the journey. Hidden Lore: Insights into the history and secrets that define the Mother Road.

Insights into the history and secrets that define the Mother Road. Commemorative Content: Expert tips and a guide to nationwide celebrations.

A portion of each sale benefits the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership's Preservation and Economic Development Grant Program, supporting businesses and attractions across the historic highway.

"Rand McNally has a long history of innovation, including the creation of the highway numbering system used to name Route 66," said Joseph Roark, CEO of Rand McNally Publishing. "As the Official Map Provider, we are proud to help travelers disconnect from digital noise and reconnect with the spirit of the American road."

"Route 66 is more than a road — it's a shared American story," said Bill Thomas, Chair of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership and Route 66 Centennial Commissioner. "This map was designed to help travelers explore the Mother Road in a meaningful way while celebrating its legacy during the Centennial."

About Rand McNally Publishing

Chicago-based Rand McNally Publishing is the most trusted source for maps, directions and travel content for 170 years.

About the Route 66 Centennial Commission

The Commission was established by Congress to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Route 66 and support celebrations honoring its iconic status in American history.

