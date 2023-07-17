Rand McNally Publishing Releases New Edition of the Road Atlas & National Park Guide

News provided by

Rand McNally Publishing

17 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

The updated 2024 edition is loaded with information and tips for all 63 of America's national parks

CHICAGO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rand McNally Publishing, the leading provider of maps, directions, and travel content, is excited to announce the release of the updated 2024 Rand McNally Road Atlas & National Park Guide. This comprehensive guide is a must-have for travel enthusiasts and nature lovers, offering stunning visuals, essential visitor information, and invaluable travel tips for all 63 of America's national parks. Moreover, the guide includes a complete 2024 Rand McNally Road Atlas, celebrating its 100th anniversary, ensuring seamless navigation for travelers across the country.

Rand McNally 2024 Road Atlas & National Park Guide
Rand McNally 2024 Road Atlas & National Park Guide

Road trips to national parks have become increasingly popular, as evidenced by the National Park Service's record of 312 million recreation visits in 2022. This marked a notable increase of 15 million visits, or 5%, since 2021.* With 2023 projected to see even higher numbers, the appeal of exploring the great outdoors and experiencing the beauty of America's national parks continues to resonate with travelers.

"With the surge in national park visits in recent years, the Rand McNally Road Atlas & National Park Guide is an essential tool for planning," said Joseph Roark, Chairman of Rand McNally Publishing. "Since many of these parks are situated in remote areas where GPS signals may be weak or non-existent, it's important to have a reliable navigation backup and insights into the amazing landscapes of our beautiful country."

The 2024 Rand McNally Road Atlas & National Park Guide offers a wide range of features designed to enhance the travel experience:

- Full-color, 132-page National Park Guide: Delve into the wonders of each national park with detailed information on the best trails, drives, natural marvels, programs, museums, and lodges.

- Captivating Photography: Immerse yourself in the wonders of nature with hundreds of breathtaking photos that capture the essence and beauty of each national park.

- Park Inset Maps: Inset maps highlight key points of interest within each national park, making navigation and exploration effortless.

- 100th Anniversary Edition of the Rand McNally Road Atlas: The guide includes a complete 2024 Road Atlas, celebrating 100 years of providing travelers with essential tools for planning and mapping their trips across North America.

For more information on all Road Atlas products, please visit randmcnally.com/publishing.

*National Park Service – Annual Visitation Highlights. https://www.nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/annual-visitation-highlights.htm

About Rand McNally:

Rand McNally is the most trusted source for maps, directions, and travel content. Their extensive range of products and services includes America's #1 Road Atlas, MileMaker® truck routing software (milemaker.com), leading geography-based educational resources, and mobile fleet management solutions (randmcnally.com).

SOURCE Rand McNally Publishing

