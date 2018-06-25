Rand McNally Releases New 'Motor Carriers' Road Atlas' line

"The Motor Carriers' Road Atlas continues to be an indispensable tool for professional drivers," said Stephen Fletcher, CEO of Rand McNally. "While Rand McNally has pioneered key technologies such as advanced mileage and routing software and connected vehicle solutions, we are equally committed to updating and delivering new editions of our industry-leading atlases each year."

Driver testimonials

Darren Dickens, an owner operator out of Carthage, Tennessee, who has been using the atlas for years, notes, "Even though I use a truck-specific GPS, I continue to use Rand McNally's truckers' atlas because of all the information contained inside. I particularly like the information in the front of the book like the weigh stations and height restrictions. Even the best GPS in the world doesn't give you all of that at your fingertips."

Similarly, professional driver Derek Stevens praised the Motor Carrier's Road Atlas for its dependability.

"It's very reliable. You can look at the big picture, as well as take it down to the state level," Stevens said. "It's great for trip planning. Whenever I'm going somewhere new, I dig out the Motor Carriers' Road Atlas and draw my start and end point to find the best route. I don't have to worry about a low bridge or anything, because all the information is right there. You don't have to spend an hour searching for the information, because it's all right there."

New Edition Updates

Each year Rand McNally updates and enhances the atlases' maps and content. This year's updates and enhancements include:

Revised U.S. state and Canadian province maps;

Updated restricted routes, low clearance, and weigh station locations;

A revised 22-page mileage directory that includes more than 40,000 truck-route-specific, city-to-city mileages;

An overhauled On-the-Road Directory with state and provincial permit agency phone numbers and websites, low clearances, and weigh stations, as well as hotlines for road construction and conditions;

Updated toll system contact information for each state;

And an updated review of Hazardous Materials Regulations.

The 2019 Motor Carriers' Road Atlases can be purchased at travel centers, online at store.randmcnally.com, and other nationwide retailers.

Learn more at randmcnally.com/motor-carriers-road-atlas

About Rand McNally – Rand McNally is transforming personal and business travel with its revolutionary connected vehicle technology and consumer electronics. Celebrating 162 years in 2018, Rand McNally's mission is to deliver innovative products and services that enrich life's journey in four key segments: Consumer Electronics, Consumer Travel, Commercial Transportation, and Education. Learn more at randmcnally.com

