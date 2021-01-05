Rand McNally Releases New OverDryve™ Pro II with 7-Inch Screen

The new device, with a vibrant, high-definition 7-inch screen, is powered by Rand Navigation 2.0 – the industry's leading navigation built specifically for professional drivers. The 2.0 platform, which debuted last year, includes more truck-specific routes than other providers as well as innovative data overlays to help drivers with the business of trucking.

Beyond navigation, the OverDryve™ 7 Pro II has been redesigned with upgraded processing power to be three times faster than the first-generation device. After months of testing and refinements, the new OverDryve™ 7 Pro II is fast, fully featured, and rock solid.

Key features of the OverDryve™ 7 Pro include:

A vibrant, high-definition 7-inch screen;

Rand Navigation 2.0 featuring advanced truck routing, a modern, clean interface, and striking, easy to see visuals such as three-dimensional cities and landmarks. The new mapping includes improved routing that is optimized with sophisticated connected features, such as real-time, traffic-influenced routing;

A fully adjustable dash cam with loop recording and an integrated G sensor to create optimal recordings;

Built-in SiriusXM® radio with the first 3 months of service free;

An upgraded, stronger magnetic mount that supports tethering to enable playing audio from OverDryve™ 7 Pro through any Bluetooth® speaker;

Dedicated digital signal processing for greater audio clarity on calls;

Significantly more battery capacity and more powerful processors for faster routing and smoother graphics;

Live traffic, current fuel prices, and weather conditions down the road.* The information is presented with dynamic overlays – vs. a text listing – that can be adjusted according to driver preference to render the right balance of opacity to reveal the mapping underneath;

Enhanced driver tools such as mileage and fuel logs;

ELD-readiness with the Rand McNally DriverConnect app on board;

And, safety features such as voice assistance and hands-free calling and texting.**

The OverDyve™ 7 Pro II is the latest product in the company's line of dedicated in-cab devices to be moved to the Rand Navigation 2.0 platform. The Chicago-based company also is offering the navigation software as an Android app for trucking fleet subscription.

The OverDryve™ 7 Pro II is available at travel center locations, online retailers, and at store.randmcnally.com.

To learn more, go to randmcnally.com/OverDryvePro2

*Wi-Fi connection required

**When connected to an iOS or Android smart phone

About Rand McNally – Chicago-based Rand McNally has been transforming travel and transportation for 165 years. Today, Rand McNally provides innovative fleet management and commercial transportation solutions, connected vehicle technology, and consumer travel and education products. Learn more at randmcnally.com and fleet.randmcnally.com

