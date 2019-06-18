Rand McNally Releases Updated Motor Carriers' Road Atlas Line

Although technological innovation in the commercial transportation sector continues at a meteoric pace, professional drivers still count on the printed annual edition to provide the big picture and a fail-safe backup for truck-accessible routing, state trucking regulations, and cross-country tolling information. That's why the atlases, year-after-year, elicit five-star reviews for accuracy, dependability, and ease of use.

"The Motor Carriers' Road Atlas is an essential item that drivers keep in their truck cabs," said Stephen Fletcher, CEO of Rand McNally. "Although Rand McNally provides advanced fleet management and logistics technology, it's also critical to our customers that we provide updated and upgraded atlases each year."

This year, the atlases include:

Revised U.S. state and Canadian province maps;

Updated restricted routes, low-clearance, and weigh station locations;

An updated fuel tax chart as well as revised state and province information including weight and size limitations, registration guidelines, and phone numbers and websites for state police and operating authorities;

Hotlines for road construction and conditions;

Updated toll system contact information for each state;

And, an updated review of Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) regulations.

In addition, the atlases feature fresh new covers that celebrate the truck and the open road. Learn more at www.randmcnally.com/motor-carriers-road-atlas

About Rand McNally – Rand McNally is transforming personal and business travel with its revolutionary connected vehicle technology and consumer electronics. Rand McNally's mission is to deliver innovative products and services that enrich life's journey in four key segments: Consumer Electronics, Consumer Travel, Commercial Transportation, and Education. Learn more at randmcnally.com

