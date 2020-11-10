Rand McNally's DriverConnect Platform Integrated with McLeod Software's LoadMaster®

DriverConnect is Rand McNally's proprietary telematics platform, which offers fleet logistics support from a single portal and program. The platform, built from the ground up and launched several years ago, supports long-haul and local fleet activities as well as asset tracking and navigation.

"Rand McNally has a long history of partnership with McLeod, starting more than 25 years ago with MileMaker® software, the mileage standard in the industry," said Philip Scott, Vice President, Rand McNally Commercial Transportation. "As part of our ongoing partnership, it was important to bring together the DriverConnect devices with the LoadMaster TMS."

The new integration with the DriverConnect platform drives efficiencies on the back end as well as streamlines communication between the back office and cab so drivers may focus on their tasks at hand.

"Rand McNally has long been the gold standard in the routing and mileage space. Their new telematics devices continue this tradition," said Robert Brothers, Vice President of Product Development for McLeod Software.

"Integration of DriverConnect with LoadMaster will provide a seamless integration of data from operations to the driver's telematic device. We are pleased to continue our long partnership of developing great products together," Brothers said.

Integration benefits

Rand McNally's data driven DriverConnect platform was engineered with the latest tools and advanced practices to help fleets of any size save time and money. LoadMaster's dispatch operations management and back-end accounting options align with DriverConnect's ability to mix, match, and customize additional fleet management solutions.

Key features of the integration enable customers to:

View vehicle positions so that fleet managers can better understand what's happening out on the roads;

so that fleet managers can better understand what's happening out on the roads; Capture HOS data to eliminate the need for paper logs while helping drive operational efficiencies and avoidance of violations;

to eliminate the need for paper logs while helping drive operational efficiencies and avoidance of violations; Send and receive text-based messages that help simplify fleet-to-driver communication;

that help simplify fleet-to-driver communication; Transmit driver workflow and forms through a cloud-based platform to simplify and improve the timing and accuracy of information shared in the interaction between a dispatcher and driver;

through a cloud-based platform to simplify and improve the timing and accuracy of information shared in the interaction between a dispatcher and driver; Review Login and Logout events to gain improved visibility and tracking accuracy; see which vehicles local fleet drivers are using for their current load assignments.

Fleet Experience

Wisconsin Nationwide, a truckload and less-than-truckload contract carrier out of Two Rivers, Wisc., has been road-testing the integration. The company's drivers have been providing feedback on the in-cab system, comprised of Rand McNally's DC 200™ plugged in their trucks' engine control modules, paired with TND™ Tablet 85 devices,

"The drivers really like the TND™ Tablet devices and the over-the-air map updates. They can take the tablet in the back of the cab and do their trip planning," said Scott DeRosier, Vice President of Wisconsin Nationwide. "For us in the office, the Driver Planning Screen in LoadMaster pulls in all the data from Rand McNally, making it easy to use on a daily basis."

