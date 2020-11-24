Randa Rawlins chosen as next Shelter Mutual Insurance Company President and CEO

COLUMBIA, Mo., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shelter Insurance® Board of Directors announced that Randa Rawlins would become Shelter Mutual Insurance Company's next President and CEO at its meeting on November 19, 2020. The Board elected Ms. Rawlins to become President effective January 1, 2021, in anticipation of the retirement of the current President and CEO Matt Moore, who will retire in June 2021. Upon Mr. Moore's retirement, Ms. Rawlins will assume the role of President and CEO. Ms. Rawlins will lead Shelter Mutual as well as each of its subsidiary and affiliate companies. The Board also voted to promote Paul LaRose to the role of Executive Vice President and Stacye Smith as Vice President of Shelter's Human Resources Operations effective January 1, 2021.

Ms. Rawlins is a native Missourian having grown up on a farm near Hale, Missouri. A graduate of Truman State University and the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law, she began her law career in Kansas City where she practiced insurance defense for 20 years. Ms. Rawlins returned to Columbia in 2002 to become Shelter's General Counsel. She assumed the role of Secretary of Shelter and its Board of Directors in 2006 before being promoted to Senior Vice President in 2016. In 2018, she was promoted to her current role as Executive Vice President and in July of that year became a member of Shelter's Board of Directors. Ms. Rawlins civic activities include service as a member of the Board of Governors of Truman State University from 1997-2008, and continuing service on its Foundation Board until 2014. She is a member of the Boards of the Missouri Innovation Center, the Regional Economic Development Inc. and Columbia's Airport Advisory Board.

The Board elected Paul LaRose to serve as an Executive Vice President. Though hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, Paul moved west to continue his education, graduating from Rockhurst University and the University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Law before joining the Missouri Attorney General's office in 1985. He began his Shelter career in 1990 as a corporate attorney in the Law Department where he advanced to Associate General Counsel before assuming his current role as Vice President of Shelter's Human Resources operations in 2012. Mr. LaRose served two terms as a volunteer on the Boards for both Meals on Wheels and the Voluntary Action Center. He actively supports Shelter's United Way campaign and oversees the Shelter Cares committee that coordinates employee volunteer opportunities in the community.

The Board elected Stacye Smith to the role of Vice President of Shelter's Human Resources operations. Ms. Smith is a Columbia native and a graduate of Stephens College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. She began her Shelter career in 1987 and has held several positions in Underwriting, Training, and HR. She has been in management since 2005, where she has held the positions of Manager of Sales Training, Manager of Human Resource Programs, and Director of Human Resources. On January 1, 2020, she became Shelter's first Director of Inclusion and Engagement. Ms. Smith's volunteer activities are extensive and include serving on the Boards for the Boys and Girls Club and the Inclusive Impact Institute. Ms. Smith was recognized for her diversity efforts in the Columbia community in 2018 when she and Brian Jones were the co-recipients of the Columbia Values Diversity Award.

"We believe Randa's expertise will be extremely helpful to Shelter's future growth and success," said Chair of the Board Rick Means. "Her knowledge and experience is significant and she will bring a unique perspective to leading our Companies. We also know Paul and Stacye will make a great contribution to Shelter in their new roles."

Mr. Moore said he is working closely with Ms. Rawlins to ensure a smooth transition, "We have worked together on redefining our vision and realigning our goals for the future. We are looking at 2021 and beyond and Randa is helping develop those strategies."

Ms. Rawlins will become Shelter's 13th President and CEO during the Companies' 75th anniversary year. "I am excited to lead Shelter as we build on our past successes and continue to grow through our strategies to bring value to our customers."

Mr. LaRose said he is looking forward to his new role, "I have seen first-hand how hard Shelter's employees and agents work to support our mission. I am always impressed by their approaches to challenges and look forward to working with everyone on some of our new initiatives."

"It's an honor to lead the human resources team at Shelter," said Ms. Smith. "We've been recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work in Insurance" for several years and we want to continue that. I'm looking forward to working with Shelter leadership to strengthen our culture."

Shelter Insurance® is a group of companies with four personal lines property and casualty companies, a reinsurance company, a life insurer, and a direct internet marketing company. Shelter markets through Shelter Insurance, AmShield Insurance, Haulers Insurance, Say Insurance and offers auto, home, life, farm and business insurance services to customers in 21 states via a network of more than 2,000 local insurance agents and 2,100 employees. The firm's headquarters is in Columbia, Missouri. For more information, visit www.ShelterInsurance.com.

