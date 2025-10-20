Randall Atkins Appointed to Executive Committee of IEA's Coal Industry Advisory Board

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC, METCB) ("Ramaco" or the "Company") Ramaco is proud to announce that its Chairman and CEO, Randall W. Atkins, has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the International Energy Agency's (IEA) Coal Industry Advisory Board (CIAB). This notable appointment recognizes Mr. Atkins' leadership in coal innovation and his advocacy for the strategic role of coal in the global energy supply chain.

The CIAB, established in 1979, is a high-level advisory body composed of senior executives from coal-related industries across 13 countries, representing nearly 80% of global coal production and consumption. Its mission is to provide expert guidance to the IEA on a wide range of coal-related issues, including energy security, energy technologies, and the management of critical mineral supply chains. The CIAB plays a vital role in shaping international energy policy.

"I am honored to join the Executive Committee of the CIAB and contribute to the global dialogue on coal's critical and evolving role," said Randall Atkins. "Coal is no longer just a fuel—it is a foundation for innovation. From advanced carbon materials to rare earths and critical minerals, coal has value as a fuel, as a catalyst to make steel and far more than is traditionally perceived. I look forward to working with international leaders to chart a new course for this vital resource."

"As the Chairman of the CIAB, I am delighted to welcome Mr. Randall Atkins to the Executive Committee," said July Ndlkovu, Chief Executive Officer Thungela Resources and CIAB Chair. "He brings a wealth of experience on the critical role of coal, both in the United States and in global energy systems. We value his innovative approach to a broader and evolving role for coal."

Under Mr. Atkins' leadership, Ramaco Resources has emerged as a pioneer in redefining coal's role in the 21st century. The company is developing the Brook Mine in Wyoming, the first new rare earth and critical minerals mine in the United States in over 70 years. This groundbreaking project leverages coal seams and adjacent materials to extract critical minerals and rare earth elements, essential for defense technologies, semiconductors, and national security.

Ramaco's innovative approach has also positioned it at the forefront of coal-to-products research, with over 76 intellectual property patents, pending applications and licenses related to carbon materials and rare earth processing. The company operates a mine-mouth research campus in Wyoming and collaborates with national laboratories to advance technologies that replace petroleum with coal in manufacturing advanced carbon products.

Ramaco's dual-platform strategy—combining metallurgical coal production with critical mineral development—aligns with U.S. efforts to reindustrialize domestic supply chains.

ABOUT RAMACO RESOURCES

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, and southwestern Virginia and a developing producer of coal, rare earth and critical minerals in Wyoming. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one development rare earth and coal mine near Sheridan, Wyoming in the initial stages of production. In 2023, the Company announced that a major deposit of primary magnetic rare earths and critical minerals was discovered at its mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine, the Company operates a carbon research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 76 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at https://www.ramacoresources.com. For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

