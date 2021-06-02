Randall Brothers, Inc. Purchase of PMC Strengthens Market Share with Opening of New State-of-the-Art Facility

ATLANTA, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's set to be an even stronger year for Atlanta's historic supplier and manufacturer of architectural moldings, millwork, and related building materials, as Randall Brothers Inc. ("Randall Brothers") and their acquired PMC Building Materials, LLC ("PMC") industry leader, open the doors of their new Headquarters and Atlanta branch location.

Opening this fall, our newest location at 3151 Elizabeth Lane, Atlanta, will boast a state-of-the-art showroom that will allow for a completely new and unique experience. It not only encompasses the vital product displays showcasing the top product brands in the industry, but also offers an opportunity to include a unique twist of history regarding our industry and the markets we serve that are sure to please all those who visit.

Throughout the acquisition and transition, Randall Brothers has welcomed with great anticipation, PMC's Senior Management team as well as other vital team members, in order to strengthen their family in the field, within their offices and on their Executive Board.

"We are excited to join Randall Brothers and PMC in a unique service offering that will provide our customers with an unparalleled customer experience," stated Luther Randall, CEO of Randall Brothers Inc. "This is an exciting time for both companies' and their employees as they join forces to establish a more robust suite of products as well as distribution capabilities."

About Randall Brothers

Randall Brothers originated in Atlanta in 1885, on the 21st birthday of Harvey Gatewood Randall. With his gift of a mule and a wagon full of firewood, the company was born. Harvey's first sales site is still the home of the Randall Brothers Marietta Street location. A tradition of excellence and innovation remains at the forefront of the company's mission and vision, led by Luther H. Randall III and his great Randall Brothers Inc. / PMC combined Executive Team.

About PMC Building Materials

Since the inception of PMC in 2008, their focus has been to redefine the term "service" to the traditionally under-serviced professional remodeler, general contractor, custom homebuilder, deck builder and more. PMC is also well known for their impressive product offerings ranging from lumber, engineered wood, siding, windows, doors and their signature product depth of decking materials proudly displayed on their impressive showrooms and deck centers.

