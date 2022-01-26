Randall Hunt joins Caylent as VP of Cloud Strategy & Solutions

Prior to joining Caylent, Randall led technology and software teams at Meta (formerly Facebook), AWS, SpaceX, MongoDB, and NASA. Whilst at AWS, Randall worked on the evangelism team for five years, helping thousands of customers navigate their AWS cloud journey. Further, Randall helped launch over seventy services and features across Amazon ECS, Amazon Fargate, AWS Lambda, Amazon Simple Queue Service, AWS X-Ray, Amazon Kinesis Data Streams, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Aurora, Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Translate, Amazon Comprehend, AWS IoT and dozens more. Over his five years at AWS, Randall garnered a large following in the AWS community by making deeply technical content accessible to developers across the globe. After AWS, Randall led developer advocacy for the open-source machine learning framework PyTorch at Meta.

"Today I'm thrilled to welcome Randall to our team in his role leading AWS strategy, solutions, and evangelism for us," said JP La Torre, CEO of Caylent "It's a privilege to work with such a prolific technologist who is well-known and respected within the AWS, data science, and software development communities."

As a well-regarded member of the AWS community, Randall has presented at over 1,000 AWS events over the past decade, and will continue to contribute to the AWS community in his new role overseeing strategy and solutions at Caylent.

"I'm delighted to be working with the AWS community and customers again," said Randall Hunt, "and Caylent is the best place to be a cloud native builder in 2022. The talent here is exceptional and it's a privilege to join this rocket ship team. I look forward to working with our team to expand our Caylent Catalyst © offerings, build out our open-source programs, and deliver next generation cloud applications for our customers."

"Randall has been a diehard member of the AWS Community for over a decade and it's great to see him come back to his roots." said Ryan Kroonenburg, Founder of A Cloud Guru "I'm excited to see what he and Caylent build together. It's nice to see him working on a different kind of rocket ship."

About Caylent

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for their customers.

Caylent works with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model. For more information, go to www.caylent.com

SOURCE Caylent