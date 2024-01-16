Randall Reilly Launches New Business, Fusable in Strategic Separation from Talent Acquisition Business

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Randall Reilly LLC is strategically separating its talent acquisition business and its industrial data business with its accompanying services. The talent acquisition side will be doing business as Randall Reilly, while the data business is launching as a new brand, doing business as Fusable.

Fusable Logo

Matt Reilly, formerly CEO of the combined Randall Reilly LLC venture and now CEO of Fusable said "What's remarkably consistent in our history since our first brands began in 1911, is that we've constantly innovated and evolved." He frequently refers to the business as a "110 year old startup."

Scott Miller has transitioned to CEO of the new Randall Reilly Talent LLC from his role of general manager of the Talent Intelligence division of Randall Reilly. "We are working on simplifying the companies so we can both focus on our strengths," said Miller. "Ours is talent acquisition, and Fusable's is using data to deliver outcomes. We have reached the point where it makes sense for our businesses to operate independently."

The move positions Fusable, with its best-in-class data products such as EDA, Central Analysis Bureau, EquipmentWatch, Iron Solutions, RigDig, Price Digests and Fusable Digital to leverage data-driven solutions for industrial sectors, fostering its growth as a standalone entity. Fusable will also retain the media brands such as Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ), Overdrive, and Equipment World, renowned for their industry expertise and thought leadership.

The separation underscores the commitment of both companies to the growth and evolution of each. It allows each company to operate independently, focusing on its core strengths and further developing tailored solutions.

About Fusable:

Fusable, built on the heritage of Randall Reilly, is the premier brand for vital data solutions tailored for vital industrial markets and the financial services ecosystem that serves them. Fusable combines a vast array of datasets into new abilities to understand your markets, sell more and manage risk. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, the company has established itself through its flagship brands such as EDA, Iron Solutions, Central Analysis Bureau, RigDig BI, Price Digests and EquipmentWatch. Learn more at fusable.com.

About Randall Reilly:

Randall Reilly provides full scale talent acquisition services for a wide range of companies, turning talent challenges into growth opportunities. From their roots in trucking, they've learned to tackle the toughest talent markets to help clients achieve their goals through a proprietary combination of consulting, data, market research, and marketing innovation. Learn more at randallreilly.com.

