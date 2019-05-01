Randall's Island Awarded Nearly $800,000 for Pedestrian and Bicycle Pathway Improvements

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Randall's Island Park Alliance (RIPA) is excited to announce that a new Randall's Island pathway route, proposed in partnership with the NYC Parks Department, has earned a grant of $793,000 as part of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's initiative to support transportation enhancements and improve air quality in New York City. RIPA and NYC Parks will use the grant, which with local match funds totals nearly $1 million, to connect the Sunken Garden Fields (Fields 90 and 91) with the southwestern waterfront pathway near the 103rd Street Footbridge from Manhattan.

The funding, totaling $14.6 million, was awarded this week by the governor to four priority projects around the city that support bicycle and pedestrian enhancements. This new infrastructure investment, part of a $144.6 million total investment for 72 projects statewide, will support the construction of new multi-use bicycle and pedestrian facilities, new ADA accessible sidewalks, improved access to public transportation and enhanced roadway safety.

"We are thrilled to receive this award from the governor. This investment is a huge win for Randall's Island and will allow us to improve the park's pedestrian-bicycle pathways that run along the river for everyone to enjoy," said Aimee Boden, president of RIPA. "The construction of improved access routes will also have a tremendous positive impact on the maintenance and safety on Randall's Island."

Projects were selected through a competitive solicitation process. Participants presented plans that would increase options for non-vehicular transportation, reduce vehicle emissions or traffic congestion, or both. The funding is being made available through the Federal Highway Administration and administered directly by the New York State Department of Transportation.

About the Randall's Island Park Alliance:

The Randall's Island Park Alliance (RIPA), founded in 1992, is a public-private partnership with the NYC Department of Parks & Recreation that seeks to realize the unique potential of 330 waterfront parkland acres anchoring Manhattan, the Bronx and Queens. RIPA works with the city and local communities to provide an innovative and exciting destination through a wide range of sports venues, cultural events and environmental exploration. As the dedicated steward of Randall's Island Park, the Alliance sustains, maintains, develops and programs the park to support the wellbeing of all New Yorkers. The park offers miles of waterfront pathways, almost nine acres of wetlands, an urban farm, a track and field stadium, a golf center, a 20-court tennis center and over 60 new playing fields, as well as the Harlem River event site. For more information, please visit http://www.randallsisland.org.

Media Contacts for RIPA:

Jennifer Wainwright

Randall's Island Park Alliance

212-830-7722

jennifer.wainwright@randallsisland.org

Melissa Sheer/Sarah Roberts

Kent Place Communications

917-690-2199

melissa@kentplacellc.com/sarah.roberts@kentplacellc.com

Related Images

randalls-island-park-alliance.png

Randall's Island Park Alliance

SOURCE Randall's Island

Related Links

https://randallsisland.org

