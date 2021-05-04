Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union Switches To Coinstar Coin Counting

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinstar, LLC, the global leader in self-service coin counting, today announced the installation of Coinstar® kiosks at 61 Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU) locations in Texas. RBFCU selected Coinstar to replace its existing coin-counting equipment and "do it yourself" model for Coinstar's industry-leading, turnkey solution.

"RBFCU is very excited that our members will have Coinstar available in our lobbies so members can safely and securely have their coins counted," said Sarah O'Brien, senior vice president of operations at RBFCU. "Coinstar is a proven, well-respected industry leader with a decades-long track record. They are a great partner who will help us provide a service to members that will save them time and help them turn their change into cash they can readily use or deposit into their RBFCU accounts."

Coinstar Provides Multiple Benefits to Credit Unions

Kiosks are serviced and maintained by Coinstar; no service contracts or capital investment

Coin is picked-up and handled by Coinstar; credit union employees don't have to count, bag or handle heavy coin bins or bags

Coinstar kiosks are networked to ensure optimal uptime and reporting

Labor savings are realized, and employees are freed up to serve members

Coinstar is easy to use, highly accurate and a trusted consumer coin-counting brand

"RBFCU is one of the most respected credit unions in Texas that puts its members first, and we're pleased that they've chosen Coinstar as their coin-counting solution," said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar. "Our team looks forward to fully managing coin counting at the branch level creating efficiencies for staff and ensuring members have a positive experience at our kiosks."

Coinstar kiosks are easy to use and allow members to conveniently process their coins and receive cash on the spot at the branch. RBFCU plans to offer direct deposit functionality via Coinstar kiosks in the coming months. This added capability lets members load coins at the kiosk and have the value automatically deposited into their accounts by swiping their RBFCU debit card. Consumers can find RBFCU branch locations by visiting https://www.rbfcu.org/locations.

About Coinstar, LLC

Coinstar® is the global leader in self-service coin counting with 23,000 kiosks in North America, Europe, and Japan. More than 800 billion coins have been processed since Coinstar's inception in the early 1990s. In the United States, consumers can convert their change to cash, a no-fee eGift card, or donate to charity at supermarket, mass merchant, drug store, and financial institution kiosk locations. Expanded cash services at Coinstar kiosks include purchasing cryptocurrencies and adding money into digital accounts. For brand advertisers, Coinstar now offers adPlanet™, which enables lead generation on the interactive kiosk screen and a flexible digital advertising platform that sits atop Coinstar kiosks at select grocery locations. For more information on Coinstar or kiosk locations, visit www.coinstar.com.

About Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union

Established in 1952, Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial cooperative whose mission is to improve members' economic well-being and quality of life. With assets exceeding $13 billion, RBFCU serves more than 950,000 members at 61 branch locations throughout Texas.

SOURCE Coinstar, LLC

Related Links

http://www.coinstar.com

