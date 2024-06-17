Randolph School Acquires 26 Acres to Unite Campuses and Enhance Community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Randolph Board of Trustees is thrilled to announce an exciting development for Randolph School's future. The School has acquired an additional 26 acres of contiguous, buildable land, expanding the current 51-acre Garth Road campus. This strategic move aligns with Randolph's mission to provide a rigorous and well-rounded college preparatory education within a nurturing community.

An ariel view of the current Garth Campus.

The additional land presents an opportunity to reunite the two campuses, creating a unified, cohesive environment that enhances the sense of community and belonging among students, faculty, parents, grandparents, alumni, and the greater Huntsville community. Since its founding, Randolph School has cherished the vision of a unified campus, a place where every student, from Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12, can grow and learn together.

"This is a transformative moment in Randolph's history," says Adam Dubé, Head of School. "My family and I chose to relocate to Huntsville because of the city's remarkable growth and the limitless opportunities it offers. Randolph plays a crucial role in this dynamic landscape, serving as the pillar of excellence in education."

Gratitude is extended to the Jones, Lowe, and Blue families for their generosity and leadership, which have made this purchase possible. Raymond Jones Jr. adds, "Our families believe that communities thrive when they have access to strong educational opportunities, and we see this as an opportunity to help further the Huntsville community that we have been a part of, loved, and seen grow and evolve since the early 1800s. We feel that the expanded presence of Randolph is increasingly vital in shaping the minds of future leaders and contributing to the fabric of our community."

Investing in additional land today ensures that future generations of students will benefit from a dynamic, conducive learning environment. This acquisition is part of the School's long-term strategic plan. All community members are invited to join this exciting journey as Randolph embarks on this transformative phase. Randolph School's impact extends far beyond its campus, shaping the future of Huntsville and beyond.

Many more exciting updates will be announced soon, highlighting Randolph's commitment to innovation and excellence in education. Community support plays a crucial role in realizing these ambitions. To learn more about Randolph's vision and how to be a part of it, please visit the website.

