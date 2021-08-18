RANDOLPH Welcomes Sunni Fleming as VP of Product

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining RANDOLPH as VP of Product," said Fleming. "It is a privilege to join a family-owned and independently operated company that has 48-years of rich history and iconic handcrafted Made in USA product. Our goal over the near term will be to share our brand legacy with global consumers that appreciate quality and beauty, while extending thoughtful iterations of our heritage product to loyal consumers. There could be no better time to join RANDOLPH and it is exciting to be a part of what is next."

Fleming joins RANDOLPH from New Balance, where her most recent work on the brand's coveted Made in USA footwear has garnered widespread global attention. Sunni's work with New Balance spans 20 years with a focus on Strategy, Operations, Brand Extension and Product Management. Whether approaching product through a heritage lens, like the "990 Version Series" or leading with creative partners like Teddy Santis, she has an innate ability to connect people to a brand's story, making her an amazing fit to lead product for RANDOLPH.

"Randolph is positioned for exponential growth, and the addition of Sunni's creative talents and wealth of product story telling experience to the organization is very exciting," commented Peter Waszkiewicz, President and CEO, Randolph Engineering, Inc. "We are fortunate to benefit from Sunni's great experience in product as well as her many years as a leader of mid-sized companies. I'm confident that within a few months, our customers will begin to see the positive and substantial results of her contributions."

ABOUT RANDOLPH ENGINEERING, INC.

Family owned and operated since 1973. RANDOLPH's mission is to provide the best sunglass ownership experience in the world, through uncompromised quality, exceptional customer service and impeccable engineering. Each frame is made by hand at RANDOLPH's Massachusetts facility in 200 steps and over 6 weeks to create their signature style and comfort. A labor of love. For over 40 years, RANDOLPH has also provided the US Military with military-spec Aviators, a contract they still hold today. Made by the extraordinary for the extraordinary. A second brand RE RANGER, a leading eyewear brand in the clay shooting industry, is also owned by the organization.

