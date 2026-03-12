Random House Children's Books Increases First Printing for New Dr. Seuss Book, SING THE 50 UNITED STATES!, to 1 Million Copies

RHCB boosts first print run as anticipation surges nationwide

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the October announcement of the newly discovered Dr. Seuss manuscript SING THE 50 UNITED STATES! (on sale June 2, 2026), Random House Children's Books (RHCB) announced today that it will increase the book's first printing from 500,000 to 1 million copies in response to soaring demand. The increase was shared by Judith Haut, EVP, Deputy Publisher, Random House Children's Books.

"With such remarkable enthusiasm from booksellers, educators, and Dr. Seuss fans young and old, we are thrilled to increase the first printing of SING THE 50 UNITED STATES! to one million copies," says Haut. "A new Dr. Seuss book is a definitive landmark publishing moment, and this joyful celebration of the fifty states feels especially meaningful as we approach America's 250th birthday."

Originally announced on October 28, 2025, SING THE 50 UNITED STATES! marks the first full Dr. Seuss manuscript to be discovered since the posthumous publication of What Pet Should I Get? in 2015. Since the news of the discovery—found among archival materials preserved by Dr. Seuss Enterprises (DSE) at UC San Diego's Geisel Library—consumer response has continued to build, pre-orders are soaring, and anticipation is continuing to grow for the book's release.

With Dr. Seuss's signature rhymes and rhythm, SING THE 50 UNITED STATES! invites readers to learn and name all fifty states alongside the iconic Cat in the Hat and two Little Cat helpers. This new addition to the Seuss canon also includes excerpts and sketches from Geisel's original manuscript, as well as a map of the United States beneath the book jacket. Brand-new illustrations were completed by acclaimed children's book artist Tom Brannon in Dr. Seuss's signature style.

To celebrate the publication, DSE and Random House Children's Books are partnering with First Book to fill backpacks with copies of SING THE 50 UNITED STATES!, other beloved Dr. Seuss titles, and essential school supplies, and will send them to classrooms nationwide. Additional highlights include a special Washington, DC, celebration during the 2026 back-to-school season, and a music video to debut on the Dr. Seuss YouTube channel.

Dr. Seuss, also known as Theodor Seuss Geisel, is one of the most beloved children's book authors of all time. From The Cat in the Hat to Oh, the Places You'll Go!, his iconic characters, stories, and art style have had a lasting influence on generations of children and adults. The books he wrote and illustrated under the name Dr. Seuss (along with others he wrote but did not illustrate, under the pseudonyms Theo. LeSieg and Rosetta Stone) have been published in fifty languages. Hundreds of millions of copies have found their way into homes and hearts around the world. Dr. Seuss's long list of awards includes Caldecott Honors, the Pulitzer Prize, and eight honorary doctorates. Works based on his original stories have won three Oscars, three Emmys, three Grammys, and a Peabody.

Random House Children's Books (rhcbooks.com) is the world's largest English-language children's trade book publisher. Creating books for toddlers through young adult readers, in all formats from board books to activity books to picture books, novels, ebooks, and apps, the imprints of Random House Children's Books bring together award-winning authors and illustrators, world-famous franchise characters, and multimillion-copy series. Random House is the longtime home of the beloved and bestselling Dr. Seuss books, which continue to make learning to read fun for millions of children everywhere. Random House Children's Books is a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

Founded in 1993, Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a global entertainment company. Our mission is to educate and entertain generations around the world by promoting and protecting the literary and artistic works of Dr. Seuss. We provide world-class content that drives joyful learning and creates hopeful futures. All Dr. Seuss Enterprises' profits benefit charitable organizations that focus on causes such as education, science, health, animal conservation, and the arts. For more information, visit DrSeussEnterprises.com, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or follow us on Instagram.

SING THE 50 UNITED STATES!

by Dr. Seuss; illustrated by Tom Brannon

Random House Books for Young Readers | on sale 6/2/2026 | Ages 3–7 | 40 pages

HC: 979-8-217-22856-0 / $19.99/$26.99 Can.

EL: 979-8-217-22858-4 / $5.99/$11.99 Can.

GLB: 979-8-217-22857-7 / $22.99/$30.99 Can.

