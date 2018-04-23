Random42 Honoured with Queen's Award for Enterprise

The London-based studio prides itself on its scientific accuracy combined with film grade animation and visuals, brought about through the close collaboration of in-house PhD scientists and animators. Over the course of its last two financial years, Random42 has grown its turnover by 35% and is forecasting an average annual growth rate of more than 20% over the next three to five years. Currently, just 10-15% of its turnover emanates from the UK, whilst 70% is generated from US-based clients.

"It is this success in the US that has won us The Queen's Award," commented Random42 CEO and Medical Director, Ben Ramsbottom. "We operate in a growing market and have taken advantage of that to substantially expand the level of business we do in the US. We are positioned to grow rapidly over the next five years and beyond, being a world-leader in science education, both from a pharma perspective, but also the broader research community."

Random42 will celebrate this award during a royal reception for Queen's Award winners this summer.



For further information please contact - Random42 Scientific Communication

A - 51 Great Marlborough Street, London, W1F 7JT

E - info@random42.com

T - +44-(0)-20-7734-6001

W - www.random42.com



Social:

www.facebook.com/Random42/

www.twitter.com/random42science

https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/445757

www.instagram.com/random42scientific/

www.youtube.com/user/Random42Medical

Or visit: https://www.gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise



About Random42

Random42 Scientific Communication is a leading scientific communication studio specialising in medical animation and education, scientific virtual reality, interactive and visually engaging solutions for global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. In their 26-year history they have produced core digital assets for over 650 product launches to date and won over 150 industry awards.

SOURCE Random42