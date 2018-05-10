HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 1Q2018 are as follows:

- Consolidated Net Revenue reached R$ 921.6 million in 1Q2018, 59.0% higher than 1Q2017 (R$ 579.7 million);

- EBITDA 1Q2018 of R$ 159.5 million, with an EBITDA margin of 17.3% and adjusted EBITDA of R$ 117.3 million in 1Q2018 with a 12.6% adjusted EBITDA margin;

- Consolidated foreign sales totaled US$ 36.8 million in the quarter, an increase of 19.0%, compared with the same quarter in 2017 (US$ 30.9 million);

- Net Profit of R$ 43.2 million in the quarter and Net Margin of 4.7%, against net profit of R$ 1.6 million in 1Q2017.

CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS May 11, 2018, Friday, 11:00AM Brasília, 10:00AM New York and 3:00PM London Dial–in from Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1001/ 2820-4001 Dial–in from USA: +1 646 828-8246/ +1 800 492-3904 Ticker: RANDON

The webcasting presentation of the company will be available at:

www.choruscall.com.br/randon/1t18.htm (portuguese)

www.choruscall.com.br/randon/1q18.htm (english)

IR Contact

Esteban Mario Angeletti

(+55 54) 3239.2505

ri@randon.com.br

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randon-reports-first-quarter-results-300646311.html

SOURCE Randon S.A. Implementos e Participacoes

