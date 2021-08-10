Randon Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Aug 10, 2021

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the second quarter of 2021, ended in 06/30/2021. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 2Q2021 are as follows:

  • 2Q21 Total Gross Revenue, before consolidation, is R$ 3.0 billion, an increase of 135.0% as compared to 2Q20 (R$ 1.3 billion);
  • 2Q21 Consolidated Net Revenue is R$ 2.1 billion, 126.6% higher than the revenue achieved in 2Q20 (R$ 933.0 million);
  • 2Q21 Consolidated EBITDA of R$ 322.6 million, with EBITDA margin of 15.3%;
  • 2Q21 Net Income is R$ 122.1 million, and net margin of 5.8%, as compared to net income of R$ 55.3 million in 2Q20.

VIDEOCONFERENCE RESULTS

August 11, 2021, Wednesday
11:00 AM Brasília, 10:00 AM New York and 3:00 PM London
Access Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r25NSaz8Sb2xbrNfnsd3Rg

