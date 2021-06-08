Randori Expands Leadership Team to Meet Exploding Demand for Attack Surface Management, Adds Bari Abdul as CMO and TJ McDonough as VP of Global Sales

Randori Grows Team to Meet Demand for Attack Surface Management, Adds Bari Abdul as CMO and TJ McDonough as VP of Sales Tweet this

Both Bari and TJ bring decades of experience and will drive the expansion of Randori's GTM engine. Bari led marketing for some of the largest players in cybersecurity, including Check Point, McAfee, and Optiv, and joins Randori as chief marketing officer. He will be responsible for accelerating Randori's marketing efforts and its revenue engine, as CISOs increasingly seek out Randori's ASM solution — Randori Recon — to help solve rising concerns around shadow IT and ransomware.

TJ McDonough joins the team from VMware Carbon Black where he most recently served as Vice President of Customer Success. A proven sales leader with experience scaling sales teams through periods of hypergrowth, TJ will oversee Randori's sales, channel organization, and sales engineering teams as they grow to meet rising global, enterprise demand across the U.S., Canada, EMEA, APAC, and LTAM.

This move comes just months after Randori announced the addition of Kristen Yerardi as VP of Product, Ken Shelton as VP of Engineering, and aggressively expanded their security leadership . Randori also recently unveiled its Target Temptation Engine, which instantly analyzes and ranks exposed assets by attackability. Target Temptation helps security teams zero in on the issues that matter most when they are drowning in alerts from their vulnerability management solution.

"At Randori, I see a company that is poised for rapid growth. The market has been begging for a solution like the one Randori has built. The founding team has the smarts, the grit, and the know-how to own the burgeoning ASM market," said Bari Abdul, Randori's new CMO. "Every organization is wondering how to protect against the big bads of the day, like ransomware and large-scale data breaches. Randori is the solution, and we intend to ensure every CISO has access to the attacker's perspective so they can truly protect their attack surface."

"Over the last decade, I've learned what keeps CISOs up at night — not enough visibility into which of their exposed assets will be targeted by an attacker, and the inability to regularly test their defenses," said TJ McDonough, Randori VP of Global Sales. "Randori solves these challenges by ranking assets by attackability, and continually stressing an organization's defenses to reduce risk — capabilities that every CISO must have."

The Randori Attack Platform combines ASM and continuous automated red teaming (CART) in a single platform to provide organizations with a real-time assessment of risk. Organizations interested in gaining an attacker's perspective can get started for free today by requesting a personalized Recon Report — identifying which assets on their perimeter an adversary would target first.

About Randori

Randori is your trusted adversary. Designed by some of the best minds in offensive security, our automated attack platform mirrors today's adversaries, helping defenders continuously identify gaps in their defenses, focus on what matters, and assess their real-world security. We empower defenders to prove to themselves and management that their organization's most valuable assets are secure. Headquartered in Waltham, MA, with offices in Denver, CO, the company is backed by .406 Ventures, Accomplice, Harmony Partners, and Legion Capital.

